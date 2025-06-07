‘Deal or No Deal Celebrity’ aiming to change more lives in second season

Host Katlego Maboe himself was surprised when he was revealed as the contestant in the first season.

Deal or No Deal Celebrity host Katlego Maboe former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi on the first season of the show. Picture: Supplied

After raising over R2.2 million for more than 40 charity organisations across South Africa, reality TV game show Deal or No Deal Celebrity returns to the screen for a second season on SABC 1.

In the first season, celebrities such as Moshe Ndiki, former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, Dr Malinga, DJ Cleo, Robot Boii, and many more navigated the high-pressure environment of the show in their unique ways.

#DealOrNoDealCelebSA is back for Season 2! Catch the drama this Saturday at 18:00 on @Official_SABC1.



Watch your favourite celebs take on the banker for charity.



Which celeb do you think will take the hot seat first? pic.twitter.com/P1seTtE2Vb — Deal or No Deal Celebrity SA (@DONDCelebrityZA) June 6, 2025

Host Katlego Maboe himself was surprised when he was revealed as the contestant in the first season.

“Being in the hot seat of the show that I’ve hosted for so long was a wild, wild experience.

“First of all I had no idea that the crew and the cast were going to throw that curveball my way,” Maboe told The Citizen at the time.

In cahoots with the banker, media personality Hulisani Ravele flipped the script on Maboe when the faceless money man, who always relays all his messages through Maboe, demanded to speak to the former YoTV presenter.

Ravele broke the news to Maboe that the banker instructed her to run the show for this special episode, and he would be the one in the hot seat.

The second season of the show will premiere on SABC 1 on Saturday at 6:00pm.

ALSO READ: Katlego Maboe says being in ‘Deal or No Deal Celebrity’ hot seat is a ‘wild, wild experience’

Aiming to change more lives

Maboe won R150 000 on the show and donated his winnings to Hope Cape Town, which he has supported for just over a decade.

“I’ve stayed with the organisation since 2014 because I’ve noticed that they’re a group of really dedicated people who are very focused on the work that they do,” said the bubbly media personality.

Hope Cape Town provides holistic services in medical treatment, care, and support to numerous marginalised communities adversely affected by HIV/Aids.

The non-governmental organisation (NGO) showed appreciation to Maboe on social media.

Although Maboe and other celebrities funnelled substantial amounts of cash to various NGOs, courtesy of show sponsor LottoStar, only two hit the jackpot prize of R250 000 with their ingenious gameplay and Lady Luck smiling upon them.

Rorisang Thandekiso donated her winnings to a charity close to her heart, Paediatric Care Africa, while Pearl Modiadie chose the Tshepang Care Centre from her hometown, Thembisa.

Paediatric Care Africa – an NGO providing general and specialist medical care to children countrywide, including secluded areas with no or limited access to doctors and hospitals – used the donation to pay for the shipping and road transport of a 40-feet container from the UK, filled with critical medical equipment, hospital furniture, walkers, wheelchairs and buggies.

“The quality of life of many children and their caregivers changed dramatically due to this export made possible by Deal or No Deal Celebrity and LottosStar,” said Joyce Cromptvoets, Head of Office at Paediatric Care Africa.

For Sarah Sibiya, the founder of the Tshepang Care Centre, the quarter of a million rand from Modiadie’s win is much more than a donation.

“Before we had received the money, we struggled to keep the centre going. It has brought hope, love and much-needed support to our community,” said Sibiya.

LottoStar’s Head of Marketing, Maria Pavli, said such stories are a reminder of the pride they have in supporting the show.

“It’s a rare opportunity to be part of something that’s not only entertaining but truly life-changing,” said Pavli.

NOW READ: Warren Masemola: ‘Presley and I fought a lot’ as Tsotsi star is laid to rest in Pretoria