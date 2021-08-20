Somizi’s reality show hangs in the balance

Kaunda Selisho

Despite doing well for M-Net’s Mzansi Magic channel and amassing a large viewership, Somizi Mhlongo’s reality show hangs in the balance.



This after producer and co-founder of Bar Leader TV, Legend Manqele, confirmed that his production company would no longer be involved in producing Living The Dream With Somizi which has an upcoming season in the works.

Manqele’s revelation comes after he was accused of leaking the damning audio featuring reality star Somizi’s estranged husband Mohale Motaung sharing unheard details of the trials and tribulations in their marriage.

Speaking to True Love, Manqele denied leaking the audio and added that he had nothing to gain by leaking the recording.

“I swear I didn’t do it. I’ve been accused of a lot of things in my life, but this was certainly not me,” he told the publication.

Following the circulation of rumours that his production company would no longer be involved in making Somizi’s reality show, it was also alleged that Manqele leaked the recording due to a dispute with Somizi, but the producer insists that that’s not how he rolls.

“This is not how I do things, and I always try as best as I can to protect my peace. I was also shocked when I discovered that the recording had been leaked.”

The Citizen reached out to Mzansi Magic for information regarding the season that is reportedly currently being produced, to find out if it would air on Mzansi Magic, as well as which production house would now assume responsibility for the show. The channel simply said: “No commitments have been made in this regard.”

Although Somizi’s reality show was under the Bar Leader umbrella, Manqele played more of an executive producer role while socialite and DJ Olwethu “Olwee” Mlotshwa took on a more hands-on approach as the show’s content producer and director.

Our #QueerCrushMonday is the multi – talented @Olwee, born-and-bred in Diepkloof, Soweto. Olwee is a Dj, TV director, SAFTA nominee & Ms Party. Olwee produced and directed Bonang Matheba's reality show 'Being Bonang'& Somizi Mhlongo's reality show 'Living the Dream with Somizi. pic.twitter.com/hDSs8hnrNw— T!nt (@tint_za) April 6, 2020

Mlotshwa has even amassed a number of accolades for his work.