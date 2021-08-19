John Kani and Mandela in latest episode of Marvel’s ‘What If?’

Kaunda Selisho

South African Marvel fans were excited to see John Kani reprise his role as King T’Chaka of Wakanda in the latest episode of Marvel’s What If? alongside Chadwick Boseman.

The project is counted as one of the last roles the late Boseman took up before his passing in 2020.

The second episode in the latest instalment of the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse (formerly the Marvel Cinematic Universe, MCU) ponders the question: “What if Yondu kidnapped T’Challa instead of Peter Quill?”

Boseman will feature in four out of the nine episodes slated for the series.

Instead of playing the Black Panther, Boseman plays Starlord – a character first introduced to the MCU in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1.



While his character may have been reimagined, his roots in Wakanda as T’Chaka’s (John Kani) son remain the same.

Mandela in Marvel?

T’Challa is not the only character that gets reimagined in episode two and hardcore Marvel fans are in for a range of pleasant surprises.

The entire episode feels like a cross between Guardians of the Galaxy, James Bond and Oceans 11, as bad guys become good guys and good guys become bad guys, while everyone finds themselves on either side of a triple-cross wrapped in a heist.

What If? picks up where the Loki series left off, at the point when time, as we know it, breaks irreparably.

Marvel’s What If? Mandela easter egg

John Kani is not the only South African in Marvel’s What If?

Marvel is a fan of planting easter eggs and iconic South African President Nelson Mandela also makes somewhat of an appearance in the show.



In this part of the Multiverse, T’Challa named his ship after the legendary humanitarian. This is a change from Peter Quill’s original story, when he named his ship Milano.

Watch YouTuber, Kevin of the Heavy Spoilers channel explain this and other easter eggs below:

*Please note, this YouTube breakdown contains spoilers and if you would prefer to avoid them until you watch the show, we suggest skipping the breakdown.

Where to watch Marvel’s ‘What If?’ in South Africa

The animated show currently is not available in South Africa but according to The Walt Disney Company CEO, Bob Chapek, South Africa is set to get access to Disney+ in 2022.



Disney+ South Africa pricing information and the exact launch date have yet to be determined and will be shared closer to the launch date.

