Sello Maake Ka-Ncube contemplated suicide because of ex-wife

Veteran actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube has set the record straight about his feelings towards his ex-wife, Palesa Mboweni, and it is not a good one.

Ka-Ncube reacted to a Sunday World article that reported Mboweni has gone the legal route to demand he starts paying spousal maintenance.

Mboweni also insists Ka-Ncube pay the legal fees and R200 000 as an equal share of their Dube house in Soweto after he defaulted on payments.

Sello Ka-Ncube’s divorce

The couple tied the knot in 2015 but divorced eight months later, and their marriage was in community of property. The Pretoria High Court ordered the couple to divide and equally share their estate.

Because Mboweni has not received the ordered payments, her lawyers threatened to attach and sell the house in which he lives with his new wife, Pearl Mbewe Ka Ncube.

Ka-Ncube said this development made him feel like he never met Mboweni in his life. In a lengthy post on Instagram the former The Queen actor explained his side of the story and say he won’t fight this.

‘Married a con artist’

“I can not believe I was married to a con artist and you guys called me names when I realised my blunder and divorced her after eight months!

“I’m not fighting this matter because I want to bash my ex-wife, I want the truth to be known and maybe I can help the young men who may fall victim to women similar to my ex-wife.

“For the record, I must categorically and unequivocally state that I don’t think all women behave or do things that my ex-wife did to me.

“Just be careful and do your independent character assessment before you commit to anyone. The shares don’t even matter to me its a matter of principle, this marriage was flawed and based on falsehood to start with, the misrepresentation by my ex-wife is even too disgusting to mention all the things she did. I mean the woman tried to change her children’s surnames to my name without my knowledge and I wouldn’t have known if I didn’t overhear a telephonic conversation between her and her mother.”

He further alleged Mboweni’s family were unhappy with the intention to change her children’s surnames, adding they accused him of using his big name to demean them.

Contemplated suicide

“The thing is, we [so-called] celebrities are sitting ducks, we get threatened by people who mistreat us, lie to us and when all hell breaks loose they speak of us around dinner tables and boardroom and then run to the media,” he wrote.

Ka-Ncube concluded that public figures also struggle “in silence” and he even contemplated suicide because of his ex-wife.

“The pain, shame and sorrow she caused me was beyond comprehension. Men need to stop suffering in silence, we need to fight for what is right without physical violence.”

If you or anyone you know is suffering from depression, anxiety or mental anguish, contact the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), on 0800 567 567.

Sadag’s 24hr Helpline is 0800 456 789.