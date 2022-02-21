From pizza competitions to tube races, we take a look inside the ‘Boer Soek ’n Vrou’ dates

Renate Engelbrecht

For a farmer, it is of utmost importance that the woman he chooses would be able to adapt to the farm and farm life.

Therefore, kykNET‘s popular Boer Soek ‘n Vrou‘s top five farmers all got to spend a day with their chosen trios exploring the areas around their various farms, to see how the women they chose up until now react.

Some took the girls out on peaceful outings, while others chose to stir things up a bit, in the form of pizza-making competitions and tubing on the Vaal River.

Johan took his three farm visitors to see the cattle first, making them all fall in love with a créche of calves.

He then took them to a restaurant in Marquard where they had to build their own pizzas (and choose a winner) and afterward they indulged in a Marquard delicatessen – Pap and Prawns – which turned out to be tasty, but messy.

Johan’s choice is difficult as he tries to figure out the three women’s very different personalities, but he says it was a good day of getting to know each other better.

He even took them dancing, which had them flabbergasted as they said a Freestate ‘sokkie’ is different to a ‘sokkie’ in the Cape or Potchefstroom.

Johan and his trio of girls looking at his cattle. Image: Supplied

Petré had his chosen trio of girls nervous from the start, as they headed to the Vaal River for some water sports while the weather was not so inviting.

They kicked things off with coffee and rusks on the banks of the Vaal River, whereafter he convinced them to go out onto the river with tubes.

What they had hoped would be a calm cruise on the river turned out to be a much more exciting adventure, with Petré tipping the tubes.

Eventually they all got to take a dip in the river and had a laugh about it – surely an experience none of them would ever forget. Of course, Petré enjoyed it most, and he had a long laugh about the women’s different reactions afterward.

Petre and Bu-Anda. Image: Supplied

Willem took his three farm visitors to Tiger Canyon just outside of Philippolis after they had coffee at a lovely coffee shop in town.

He seemed a little nervous at first, but after they had some great laughs about his and the girls’ nicknames – some of which stuck longer than others – things warmed up a bit.

They had a lot of fun watching tigers in the wild, during which Willem also started noticing how some of the women took the lead in their group, while others were a little quieter.

He said he was struggling to see which of the girls would really be able to adapt to a life on the farm, as none of them came from farms.

Willem and his ‘Boer Soek ‘n Vrou’ trio of girls having picnic. Image: Supplied

Tyson treated his trio of ladies to a laid-back breakfast at a lovely lodge restaurant, and then they went on a game drive, which they all seemed to thoroughly enjoy.

The three girls he picked to get to know better seemed to have gotten to know each other very well too, and have somehow formed a friendship, which might make his decisions for elimination process a little harder than anticipated.

When it comes to the five farmers and their lovely ladies, Tyson’s three choices are probably the ones who make it the hardest to know what they are thinking. They are closed books, as is he.

Tyson chose a romantic setting for a ‘Boer Soek ‘n Vrou’ breakfast. Image: Supplied

Nelis took his three visitors on a cruise on the Vaal River after having a lovely breakfast on the terrace at the Riviera on Vaal.

They played games on the boat as they floated past the country club, and although the conversations were light, it did seem as if he and one or two of the women he picked might have already made some decisions when it comes to love.

Nelis and his ‘Boer Soek ‘n Vrou’ trio at the Riviera on Vaal. Image: Suppied

All in all, the farmers and their female visitors all seem to have had a good time getting to know each other, and although things were kept casual and light, the competition and tension is definitely starting to pick up.

The women are looking for any signs of affection, and the farmers are wondering what that look meant, if it meant anything.