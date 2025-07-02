Saai: Rural crimes severely underreported

Saai warns unreported rural crimes distort trends and hamper justice, pushing for improved definitions and statistics with Saps.

Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) is concerned about the number of farm attacks and murders reported in the past three months.

In May, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said there was a notable decrease in farm attacks, with six incidents recorded in the fourth quarter (1 January to 31 March), compared with 12 in the previous quarter of the previous financial year.

Saai development coordinator Leon Lourens said from January to May this year, 72 farm attacks and 10 farm murders were reported, an increase compared to the same period last year.

72 farm attack and 10 farm murders – Saai

Lourens said farm attacks, livestock theft and illegal hunting – which are South Africa’s rural crime – were underestimated.

“The most recent incident comparison meeting has once again proven the true extent of crime on farms and in rural areas is severely underestimated, particularly because many incidents are not reported to the police,” he said.

ALSO READ: Farm attackers sentenced to life for the murder of Limpopo farmer

Lourens said a comparison between statistics from external stakeholders and SA Police Service’s (Saps) database reveal shocking discrepancies.

He said only 50% of all livestock theft incidents reported through organised structures are recorded in the Saps system and only 15% of all illegal hunting incidents, especially those involving dogs, are officially registered.

“These differences indicate little crime is reported in rural areas, leading to misinterpretation of crime trends,” he added.

Appeal to report rural crimes

Lourens appealed to farmers, land users and rural communities to report crime incidents – from attacks, illegal hunting with dogs, livestock and game theft, poaching, trespassing and theft – to the police; no matter how minor it may seem.

“There is growing concern that the lack of official case numbers not only hampers investigations, but also undermines the state’s ability to effectively manage crime in rural areas. A crime that is not officially recorded does not get investigated or acted upon,” he said.

ALSO READ: Trio convicted for brutal farm attack in Eastern Cape

Lourens said Saai was actively involved in external working groups with the Saps to ensure the definitions and classifications of rural areas, farm attacks and related crimes are comprehensive and inclusive.

As part of this work, Saai has submitted a detailed document to Saps, specifically addressing:

What should be considered a rural area, the inclusion of smallholdings, communally farmed land, game farms and settlements;

Proper recognition of victims – farmers, farm workers, residents, visitors and service providers; and

The importance of economic sabotage, infrastructure destruction and theft as key elements of farm-related crime.

Detailed document to Saps

Lourens said this contribution was an effort to make police statistics, prioritisation and resource allocation at ground level more realistic and targeted.

In a recent attack in Mooiplaas, Pretoria, it was alleged the victim’s Achilles tendons were severed with pangas.

ALSO READ: Calls to address farm murders after Trump meeting [VIDEO]

Pretoria regional spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk confirmed a case of house robbery, murder, possession of stolen property and housebreaking implements in Boschkop on 20 June.

“Complainant indicated he heard dogs barking outside, he went to investigate and was attacked by five men armed with pangas,” said Van Dyk.

“Suspects also attacked other tenants and robbed them of a TV set and cellphones before fleeing on foot.”

Rural crimes ignored by police

Criminologist Witness Maluleke said rural crimes have, over the years, been ignored by police, despite their biggest impact on the rural economy.

“This is coupled with low rural crime reporting rates, grey areas, ineffective investigations, inadequate resources, limited convictions and decided cases,” said Maluleke.

ALSO READ: Rural safety in the spotlight amid calls to classify farm attacks as priority crime

“Rural crimes are proving to be difficult for the police to deal with.”