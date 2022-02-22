Thembisa Nxumalo joins ‘House of Zwide’

Kaunda Selisho



Actress Thembisa Nxumalo (formerly Mdoda) has been announced as the latest addition to e.tv drama House of Zwide and she is set to bring the drama with her intriguing past that involves both Faith and Funani Zwide.

Thembisa will play Nikiwe Ndlovu and she will join the House of Zwide cast as the owner of the biggest pageant on the African continent – Miss Africa.



According to e.tv, Nikiwe modelled with Faith (Winnie Ntshaba) years ago and over the years evolved into the magnificent entrepreneur she portrays when she re-enters the world of the Zwides.

Nikiwe and Funani (Vusi Kunene) also have a history.

“He truly believes that Nikiwe does not deserve to be in the position she is today as she stole Funani’s designs and claimed they were hers, thereby ruining Funani’s reputation.”

This also poses a problem when Faith and Zanele, who would like to showcase House of Zwide dresses, realise that the Miss Africa pageant is the perfect platform for this.



Considering their history, Funani made a promise to himself years ago that he will never work with Nikiwe again.

Will Faith and Zanele be able to convince him to go with their plan?

House of Zwide airs weeknights at 7pm on e.tv (DStv channel 194).

Last year, Thembisa Nxumalo revealed that she was suffering the effects of long-Covid after contracting the virus in early 2021.



She was initially admitted to hospital and had to be booked off work indefinitely after she was discharged due to the toll that Covid took on her body.

She shared the news shortly after Shona Ferguson’s death was confirmed.



“I am so grateful to all my supporters, my colleagues, friends and most importantly my family. My children and husband have been my saving grace and I can’t thank them enough. I was in hospital on and off for two months from April before spending a full month in hospital recently,” she explained at the time.



She called the experience a “frightening time” before thanking the medical team that was not only diligent enough to diagnose her on time but to treat and monitor her as well.

“I will play the best Covid patient when I return to work, God knows I have done the research through my experiences which was both daunting and educational,” added the actress.