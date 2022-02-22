‘Sars is going to have a field day’ with ‘Young, Famous & African’ celebs

Kaunda Selisho

Netflix’s highly anticipated ”glitzy reality series” which the streaming platform is also calling a “real-life soap opera” has shared an extended trailer ahead of its official launch and viewers already have a lot to say about the show called Young, Famous & African.



Young, Famous & African follows a group of young, affluent, and famous A-list media personalities as they do their best to give us Love & Hip Hop in an African context.



While producers may not be too happy with that assessment of their project, that’s what the trailer makes the show seem like.



The cast, with people hailing from South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania, and Uganda aims to provide a look into the lives of what producers call the “aspirational who’s who of music, media, fashion, and Insta.”

“All friends and connected, they are on a quest to find love, rekindle old flames and reboot struggling relationships as they continue to shine bright. You know their names, now get a look inside their fabulous lives.”



The show is said to give an unscripted and unapologetic look into the lives and loves of Africa’s top stars as they work and play, flirt, feud, and navigate their lives in the urban jungle, Johannesburg, South Africa.



Young, Gifted & African also promises to deliver “sexy, dramatic, gag-a-minute entertainment as viewers get an exclusive look into the world of Africa’s elite.”

SARS is going to have a field day ???????????? https://t.co/nMHTCZbIsz— heloise solomons (@hangingwithheli) February 22, 2022

There’s so much skin lightening and cosmetic surgery. https://t.co/xeJjuFMENi — MelleauxYelleaux (@GiirlMelaniee) February 22, 2022

Watch the trailer for Netflix’s first African reality series, Young, Famous & African

Meet the full Young, Gifted & African cast:

Khanyi Mbau

Khanyisile Mbau, known professionally as Khanyi Mbau, is a South African actress, television host and artist.



She shot to fame as both an actress and the young wife of a once-wealthy man, and has since evolved into so much more.



Sometimes jokingly referred to as the “mother of all slay queens” Mbau has made her affinity for an affluent lifestyle no secret. According to the trailer for the show, she will feature on Young, Famous & African alongside her boyfriend Terrence Kudai Mushonga.

Diamond Platnumz

Nasibu Abdul Juma Issack, popularly known by his stage name Diamond Platnumz, is a Tanzanian bongo flava recording artist, dancer, philanthropist, and businessman of Ha heritage. He was born and raised in Tandale, Dar es Salaam.

Annie Macaulay-Idibia

Annie Macaulay–Idibia is a Nigerian, model, presenter and actress. She was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category at the Best of Nollywood Awards in 2009. Annie is also married to 2Baba.

2Baba

Innocent Ujah Idibia, known by his stage name 2Baba, is a Nigerian musician, singer, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, humanitarian, and activist.



Prior to July 2014, he went by the stage name 2face Idibia. 2Baba is the first winner of MTV Europe, Best African Act Award in 2015 and he is also Annie’s husband.

Zari the Boss Lady

Zari the Boss Lady on ‘Young, Famous & African’ | Picture: Screenshot

Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite, musician, and businesswoman, who resides in South Africa where she serves as the CEO of Brooklyn City Colleges and also raises her five children.



She is also incredibly popular on social media where she goes by the handle Zari the Boss Lady and has millions of followers.



Last September, she made headlines for her very public fallout with Norma Mngoma, after Mngoma mentioned her during an episode of Lasizwe’s Drink Or Tell The Truth YouTube series.

Naked DJ

Former Metro FM DJ, club DJ and entrepreneur Quinton Masina is no stranger to reality TV.



During his last marriage, he appeared on the Real Housewives of Johannesburg alongside his ex-wife, the late Naledi Williers.



The pair divorced in 2019 and he later got into a relationship with Young, Famous & African co-star Kayleigh Schwark.

Nadia Nakai

Nadia Nakai Kandava is a South African-born Zimbabwean rapper, songwriter, and television personality popularly known by her stage name Nadia Nakai and nickname, Bragga.



She was previously signed to Cassper Nyovest’s label Family Tree Records but later left the label and went on to date Nyovest’s rival, fellow rapper AKA (Kiernan Forbes).

Tell me its showing here in the USA @netflix https://t.co/ZgeMGTB2lW— Berry (@SimplyBerry) February 22, 2022

Swanky Jerry

Jeremiah Ogbodo, better known as Swankyjerry, is a Nigerian celebrity fashion stylist known for his work with Tonto Dikeh, D’banj, Ice Prince, M.I, Tu Face, Juliet Ibrahim and Davido, among others.



He also counts media personality Bonang Matheba among his friends.

Andile Ncube

Andile Ncube is a South African tv personality and producer.



He has been in the television industry since 2003 and is best known for hosting the Mzansi Friday night music show Live.

He was also previously romantically linked to models Rosette Ncwana and Ayanda Thabethe.

Kayleigh Schwark

According to LinkedIn, she is a Human Resources Consultant. According to the show, however, she is a socialite.

Little else is known about her but that’s all set to change once the show airs.

Also hailed as a “first-of-its-kind series,” Young, Famous & African is set to launch on the service on 18 March 2022.