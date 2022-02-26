RHODurban without Nonku is ‘boring’ – Viewers react to latest episode

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The housewife who has been the topic of conversation in the new season of The Real Housewives of Durban, Nonku Williams was the centre of attention in the latest episode once again.

The housewife has been on viewers’ and fellow housewives’ lips for her actions and her mother Queen.

Episode five, which aired on Showmax on Friday, started off with Annie and Londie telling all about their confrontation with Nonku and Queen over claims that there were not pretty or smart.

However, the parties involved didn’t resolve much as the women prepared for Sorisha Naidoo’s Halloween party. This is when former castmate Kgomotso Ndungan made her reappearance after she left in season one.

Sorisha’s Halloween party was themed “sexy scary” as Kgomotso planned the decor of the event and was invited to attend.

Before this occurred, Nonku had a meet up with new housewife Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku, as she quizzed her about life in polygamy. Nonku said Thobile shouldn’t be concerned about her polygamist husband Musa Mseleku’s side chicks as she is the fourth wife.

There was also an interesting date between Laconco and Nonku’s mom who had a spa date. Laconco said they didn’t hear what Annie or Londie heard and dismissed their claims that have persistently been brought up since episode one.

Viewers were confused in the last week’s episode that Annie couldn’t speak some words in Zulu since she is married to a Zulu man who has Zulu kids. So Annie, Sorisha and Jojo decided to take a Zulu class to learn the language.

Sorisha felt Jojo didn’t take it seriously, as she kept making jokes throughout. Annie also learned about the ancestral culture of the Zulu people and how it works.

As the scene of the Halloween party finally arrived, Annie was dressed as Curella de Vil, Sorisha and Londie as Maleficent, Jojo as Harley Quinn and Nonku as Catwoman. Lacono kept throwing jabs at Kgomtoso and Thobile during her confessionals, saying that both women didn’t fit in the party.

Mabusi made a surprise party as Nonku’s drinking was questioned, as she appeared under the influence when she arrived and antics performing as Catwoman.

Mabusi and Nonku reconciled from their drama of last year. A game of truth or dare, initiated by Annie spiced things up, as she asked if Nonku was the side chick of the late gospel singer Sifiso Ncwane.

The two share a child, Sifiso was married to former housewife Ayanda Ncwane. Nonku denied she was the other woman but she was a fan of the gospel singer.

Here are some of the reactions on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Durban:

I don’t understand why everybody is hating on Thobile, she’s genuinely a nice person.#RHODurban— YourSativa???? (@SinenjabuloD) February 26, 2022

Nonku: “I’ll talk to you guys when you’re sober”



Also Nonku: pic.twitter.com/lMdUDncFdf— SiR (@Khanyisa_MAD) February 25, 2022

I thoroughly enjoyed Nonku on this episode, this is officially a Nonku stan account #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/Zw0y2XvCrF— Passo (@Passeks) February 25, 2022

Imagine #RHODurban without Nonku ???????????????????? Listen, I will speak to you, when you are sober ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/1J7VXQFNlw— KoalaneMotaung (@KoalaneMotaung) February 25, 2022

This show would be boring without Nonku. Showmax please go ahead and cut my good sis an ADDITIONAL cheque for carrying this damn show. #RHODurban



pic.twitter.com/vZlvryLpJK— Passo (@Passeks) February 25, 2022