DStv drops four e.tv channels

Citizen Reporter

MultiChoice is dropping four e.tv channels from the DStv platform from next month.

Broadband reports that four e.tv channels will stop airing at the end of March. e-Media said in a statement that they came to a conclusion with Multichoice to stop the supply agreement of eMovies, eMovies Extra, eExtra and eToonz.

The only channels that will continue on DStv are the news channel eNCA (channel 403), and e.tv’s daily Afrikaans news bulletin on kykNET (channel 144).

MultiChoice still has exclusive rights to eNCA. There have been reports of e-Media retrenchment.

The e.tv channels will continue on e-Media’s paid-for subscription platform, Openview.

Dstv customers shouldn’t be too concerned as they will be adding three new channels. They are Dreamworks – a kids channel on DStv channel 304, a new movie channel later this year and Family and Access subscribers who will receive the KIX movie channel (channel 114) from 31 March 2022.

MultiChoice SA CEO Nyiko Shiburi said they are “constantly reviewing” their channel offerings on DStv to be in line with their viewers’ needs.

He added: “Although these four eMedia channels will no longer be available on DStv, customers still have access to a wide range of entertainment which includes 200 channels of movies, dramas, sport, kids, news, reality and so much more.”

DStv says KIX will cater for action fans and combat sports programmes.

DStv angered subscribers last month after they announced a new change aimed at limiting password sharing on their DStv Now streaming platform.

As of 22 March 2022, DStv Now users will only be able to stream from one device at a time. The devices will still be able to log in using the same password, they just will not be able to stream at the exact same moment.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele