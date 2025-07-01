Lasizwe cuts ties with MultiChoice amid podcast payment dispute

Lasizwe’s podcast, Awkward Dates, was among eight original shows announced by MultiChoice in March this year to air on its DStv platforms.

Media personality and YouTuber Thulasizwe “Lasizwe” Dambuza has reportedly parted ways with MultiChoice.

This follows a dispute involving unpaid fees and an alleged breach of agreement with social media influencer Dominic Zaca.

Lasizwe’s podcast, Awkward Dates, was among eight original shows announced by MultiChoice in March this year to air on its DStv platforms.

However, according to City Press the collaboration has allegedly collapsed due to controversy over guest compensation.

Zaca took to TikTok, accusing Lasizwe and his team of airing her episode on television without her consent.

Zaca claimed their agreement restricted distribution to social media platforms only.

“Lasizwe Dambuza, would you and your team like to pay me for breaching the contract we had?

“You guys breached a verbal contract, you breached a written contract, and I don’t know what contract you gave to MultiChoice. I would think that MultiChoice would not air my episode, knowing full well that I did not sign that contract in full agreement.”

Zaca alleged that the production team and Lasizwe had ignored attempts to resolve the matter privately.

“I’ve been trying to settle this privately with emails and phone calls, but you’re just ignoring me. Unfortunately, my job is my face, my voice, and my body — that’s how I support my family, so you are basically using me.”

ALSO READ: Sizwe Dhlomo declines LaSizwe’s ‘Awkward Dates’ invite

Lasizwe’s subtle response

Meanwhile, Lasizwe appeared to dismiss the claims during a recent episode of his YouTube show Drink or Tell the Truth, implying he does not owe Zaca.

When guest Cyan Boujee asked Lasizwe how much he owed Zaca, he responded dismissively: “Who’s that?”

He then asked Cyan how much she believed he owed Zaca, since she had also featured on Awkward Dates. Cyan replied that he owed her nothing, to which Lasizwe said, “Thank you,” before moving on from the topic.

NOW READ: Boitshepo Lamola to fly SA flag at Miss Grand International 2025 in Bangkok