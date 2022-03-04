RHODurban: Housewives have had enough of Nonku’s excessive drinking

Lerato Maimela

The latest episode of The Real Housewives of Durban (RHODurban) settled the uneasy relationship between LaConco and Thobile. Both women have felt that they needed to sit down and have a one-on-one to get to know each other better.

In a previous episode of The RHODurban, LaConco mentioned to Londie and Mabusi that she had met Thobile before while visiting her friend in Mbuba, who turned out to be Thobike’s sister wife.

LaConco mentioned how she had another encounter with Thobile after their first meet, where she was cold towards her and acted as though they have never met and that she did not know her at all.

During the lunch date, LaConco brought the issue up, but Thobile said she does not recall the incident, and therefore cannot even defend herself because she does not remember the details of that specific day.

During Thobile’s interview, she had her suspicions that she and LaConco do not vibe. She made it clear it would not be an issue for her, because LaConco is her sister’s wife’s friend and not her friend.

Londie, Annie and Jojo also had their own link-up, where they met up for drinks to discuss the Halloween party which was hosted by Sorisha in the previous episode of the reality television show.

The hot topic of their discussion was Nonku, and her behaviour after she has had a little too much to drink.

The girls took note that drinking excessively at their events has been Nonku’s habit as of late, and that when she is intoxicated she tends to offend people with her sentiments and opinions.

Before the cocktail date ended, Londie agreed she would meet up with Nonku to have a private chat with her, in an attempt to find out what the issue may be with Nonku and why she has picked up the habit of drinking excessively.

Soon after the cocktail date, Jojo hosted Londie and Nonku at her home, where the two had an intervention with Nonku and raised the issue that she is always drunk whenever all the ladies meet up for an event.

Nonku was furious and felt insulted by their accusations. She then boldly claimed she never gets drunk, and expressed how she felt attacked by Londie and Jojo.

During the intervention at Jojo’s home, Sorisha and Vivian had invited Thobile and Musa over for a couples dinner, where the four of them got to bond and know each other better.

The evening took an interesting turn when Thobile and Musa were offered some wine, and Thobile made it clear that her husband does not drink alcohol. But Musa decided to have a glass of wine anyway, because he felt that “when in Rome, do as the Romans.”

Vivian was kind enough to show Musa how to properly enjoy a glass of wine, and after following Vivian’s thorough instructions, he finally had a sip,which led to him pulling a face which gave off the impression he was not a fan of the beverage.

Here is what viewers had to say about the recent episode of The Real Housewives of Durban:

She's insists that chocolate is a carb ???????? where's my food pyramid chile???? #RHODurban— qhafaskotshi???? (@_cingwane) March 4, 2022

This hatred towards Nonku is super annoying haibo Annie nga mehlo????????#RHODurban pic.twitter.com/rSJqnx3d02— Bhebhi.gel ???? (@liion_m) March 4, 2022

Sorisha has definitely redeemed herself after the dog walking episode…..I'm loving her manje……she literally loves and accepts everyone exactly how they are then goes home and lives her best life #RHODurban— Shawdy (@love22pure) March 4, 2022

Nonku needs to fire shots at the reunion shem. These girls bayamdelela!! #RHODurban— ????Santana M (@Santana_SaintM) March 4, 2022

Ooh my word leave Nonku alone bakithi this conversation is so uncomfortable ???? so cringe ???? #RHODurban #Nonku #Londie #Jojo— Ofentse Shezi (@OfentseShezi) March 4, 2022

Annie is showing signs of low self esteem. She didn't give a fuck when she was dancing for tips and no one judged her. So why should she always be on Nonku's case?? This constant negativity of hers wang bora shame. She needs to rest #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/Z2MlaIzNky— Rarang ???????? Tabane (@simply_rarang) March 4, 2022

I trust uLaconco to always tell you when you look beautiful ☺️ waze wamuhle #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/lhXxjMeoRb— NoliqwaN (@noliqwa_n) March 4, 2022

Annie, Jojo and Londie in one picture. I can't respect women who recruite other women to hate on another women. Nonku must keep that "I don't give a fuck" attitude????????#RHODurban pic.twitter.com/y9QERPoe2H— Rarang ???????? Tabane (@simply_rarang) March 4, 2022

“ I don’t Give a fuck” – Nonku



And she said it with her chest ???????????? #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/XmVpX4IoSK— gorgeous_paly (@Mini_Palesa) March 4, 2022