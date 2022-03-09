‘We have let you down’ – Khanyi Mbau addresses concerns about ‘The Wife’

Kaunda Selisho

Actress and the star of The Wife season two Khanyi Mbau has addressed fan concerns about the show in a Twitter thread that has gone viral.

Her thoughts come a day before new episodes are set to go live on Showmax as they do every Thursday.

“Morning guys! Great concerns flying around regarding season 2 of the #thewifeshowmax. I think let’s address this issue! Cause I see it too! We have let you down, we have not given you what [you] had anticipated! A love story between Zandile and Nkosana. That’s what we all hoped to experience,” began Khanyi.

By her observation, season one took the time to explore the love story between Hlomu and Mqhele, thus allowing the audience to fall in love with the couple.



“But season two didn’t give us enough love, and companionship from Zandile and Nkosana and that’s why you are all so disappointed, I am too,” added Khanyi Mbau.

She adds that The Wife season two has become more of a crime drama series which focuses on the crime elements that Zandile and the family are linked to as opposed to “a warm, sexy story about a man and woman who should be in love.”

Khanyi also acknowledged how the book that the season is loosely based on tells more of a love story and adds that she believes that this is why the audience is disappointed.

#TheWifeShowmax has become more of a crime drama series on a lot of prison scenes , people going missing.. hate and mystery instead of a warm , sexy story about a man a woman who should be in love— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) March 9, 2022

When a fan reminded her that some fans believe that she is what is wrong with the show now, Khanyi simply responded “Yes they would, as they should, I play Zandile doll.”

She surprised everyone by adding that she too is disappointed with the direction of the story because it deviates from the version of the Zandile she got to know during her research when preparing for the show.

“I too want to experience this deep love story. To be honest I had hoped for an African version of 50 Shades of Grey with [love], that’s how I imagined them. Your cries are heard and I understand.”

She concluded by thanking the fans for “sticking with the show” and showing loyalty.

Khanyi Mbau and Mondli Makhoba as Zandile and Nkosana Zulu on The Wife | Picture: Instagram

“[Your] views mean so much to me as an actress and performer but [you] are not going crazy I feel you.”

When asked if she thinks the show can be saved at this point, she simply added; “ I know they can and will.”

Fans seemed happy for the chance to share their views directly with Khanyi.

“Morning, ayi season 2 uwushayi ndawo. Umuntu ubuka ama episodes angabi nane desires to even post about it cz there is simply nothing enticing,” [The Wife season two is not going anywhere. One watches the episodes without even the slightest desire to even post about it because there is simply nothing enticing] responded @liciousmajae.



“They pack so many things into a 20 min episode. Things just jump from place to place like a headless chicken,” said @AmuFloyd.



A sticking point for most die hard fans of both the show and the original book series seems to be the fact that Hlomu (Mbali Mavimbela) slept with Qhawe (Kwenzo Ngcobo) towards the end of season one.

Maybe this "inspired by" would have worked better if Dudu was involved in the script writing. I was happy with the story initially and I understood that it won't be the same as the book but the day Hlomu slept with Qhawe, that's the day I gave up on the show.— Lindz (@lindicele) March 9, 2022

I could not even stomach to watch Qhawe and Hlomu together but i held it down and waited for ssn 2, and layo i haven't even finished last 3 episodes, 'stainless stink' iyasijwayela!!— Khulisani (@a_focused_gem) March 9, 2022

I lost interest the day Hlomu slept with Qhawe. Yho they butchered the story so much I had to stop watching because it will brainwash me the amazing book series by Sis Dudu. The cast is pretty good through— Lee (@Noliqhwa_m) March 9, 2022

When Qhawe was the one who saw Hlomu first I knew ibhedile ????— She_is_King???????????? (@princessphindi1) March 9, 2022

I've never watched a movie that was exactly like the book that's why once I read the book if the movie is made I'm left disappointed after watching it. I always feel like the movie belongs to the director and the book belongs to the author that's why it will always be different— Dudu Zille (@Dudu_Zil) March 9, 2022

Based on the responses to Mbau’s tweets, many believe the show is beyond saving but there is a significant group who are holding out hope for season three.

Only time will tell if Stained Glass pictures and Khanyi can redeem themselves in the eyes of viewers of The Wife.

