‘Boer Soek ’n Vou’ – So, what’s the verdict?

Renate Engelbrecht

Those following kykNET’s matchmaker series, Boer Soek ’n Vrou, have probably been speculating which girls farmers Tyson, Nelis and Johan will finally choose to get to know better. In the latest episode, it was D-day as Margot rightly dubbed it and although most of the reality show’s participants were anxious for the wait to be over, there were still some tears and disappointment.

In the previous episode, farmer Willem decided not to proceed with the process and Bu-Anda, one of the women Petré asked to stay on the farm, also called it quits, leaving Petré and Lourize to spend the day getting to know each other better while the other farmers were still struggling with their final choice.

Raindrops and tears

Tension ran high on Nelis’ farm and the rainy weather did not help the situation. Even amid fun, light-hearted board games, Esmerélda struggled to keep her emotions at bay. She had been rather emotional toward the end of the process and the little sleep and unpredictability had her in tears numerous times.

Esmerélda and Margot on ‘Boer Soek ‘n Vrou.’ Image: Supplied

Margot was a little more composed and told presenter Marciel Hopkins that she came into the process in the right head space.

Nelis admitted that during the two women’s visit on the farm, his decision had shifted from the one to the other and he eventually asked Esmerélda to stay. Marciel wanted to know why he chose Esmerélda and he laughed and said: “Because she cries easily.” But all jokes aside, he said that she gets him and while he is often all over the place, she sees the gaps and fills them. She shyly admitted to cleaning up after him during the visit on more than one occasion.

Margot was “really okay” with Nelis’ choice and said that she was happy for both of them.

Doggy baths while it lasts

On Tyson’s farm, he wanted to make the last day a fun one by bathing Bullet, his dog, as he felt that he hadn’t been getting much attention amid all the craziness of the Boer Soek ’n Vrou process. Alri and Annelle both enjoyed helping Tyson wash Bullet, who wasn’t that keen.

Bathing Bullet. Image: Supplied

Tyson has been saying all along that for him, the process would involve finding a special friendship first, from which he then hopes to build a more serious relationship. He’s a family man, and one who knows exactly what he wants and that message got through to both women during their visit on the farm.

During a quick chat with Marciel, Alri said that she can see Tyson is the kind of guy whom you need to leave to do what he loves. Once you do that, he will thrive. Annelle shared similar comments about him when speaking to Marciel, saying he is not the type of guy whose head you should sit on.

Tyson and Alri hugging it out. Image: Supplied

Knowing what he wants certainly helped him with his decision as he seemed certain about who he wanted to ask to stay for quite some time. In earlier episodes, he referred to her eyes and her hair while talking to Marciel and tonight he chose to ask Alri – who really wanted to be the one to stay – if she would let him get to know her better.

Could there be another engagement coming up? Image: Supplied

Annelle was sad as she clearly became quite fond of Tyson and his habits too, but she believed that he made the right choice.

The last picnic

Johan made Arina and Liandi some breakfast in the veld on the last morning of them all being together and although the three got along very well all along, things were a little more tense this time around.

One final picnic before the final choice. Image: Supplied

Arina had openly been hoping that she would be the one to stay, and told Marciel that Johan ticked all her boxes when it came to her list of character traits of the perfect man. Liandi also has a long list and she told Marciel that Johan came close to ticking all of them.

When the time came to announce his decision, Johan asked Arina to stay – relief evident on her face. Liandi seemed disappointed, but she was also happy for them both.

Johan and a very happy Arina. Image: Supplied

Easy-peasy for Petré

And, while these three farmers had to make the decisions the hard way, Bu-Anda had made Petré’s decision much easier last week, by withdrawing from Boer Soek ’n Vrou, saying that he is not the man for her and that Petré and Lourize fit together so well.

Petré had it a little easier on ‘Boer Soek ‘n Vrou this time around. Image: Supplied

He has been getting to know Lourize better ever since and while talking to Marciel, the two seemed to be in the early, butterfly stages of falling madly in love.

Now, the next step is to meet the women’s parents and visit their family homes.