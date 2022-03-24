Mapimpi doccie: Giving Makazole his flowers while he can still smell them

Kaunda Selisho

Despite being a person with a limited knowledge of sports of any kind, I love watching sports documentaries and getting to watch the upcoming Mapimpi documentary reminded me why that is.

While the name Makazole Mapimpi was well known in rugby circles prior to 2019, it soon became the name on everyone’s lips around the time of the 2019 Rugby World Cup when Mapimpi became the first South African to score a try in a Rugby World Cup Final.

In addition to the praise heaped upon the Springbok team which was led by another first, in the form of black captain Siya Kolisi, Mapimpi received the adoration not only of South African rugby fans but the country at large.

Map1mp1: The Makazole Mapimpi Story is a documentary that seeks to tell the story of the legend by taking his story back to the very beginning and tracing it right up until the point at which he became a household name.

Using a mix of animated elements and archival footage alongside exclusive interviews, the documentary seeks to provide as many perspectives as possible to tell the story in as much detail as possible.

To put it frankly, the story of his upbringing is heart-breaking to watch and though it got him to the point he found himself at professionally, one can’t help but feel he never should have lived under the circumstances he did.

Makazole Mapimpi is back in the Sharks team for their Rainbow Cup SA match against the Lions. Picture: Getty Images

Narrated by award-winning sports journalist Sibusiso Mjekeliso, Map1mp1: The Makazole Mapimpi Story provides the audience with an in-depth, intimate and visually dynamic exploration of culture, life’s difficulties and how these themes run parallel to the rawness of talent in South Africa seen in people like Mapimpi.

While viewers may be tempted to glorify what seems like a typical a “rags to glory” story and use Mapimpi’s upbringing and determination as a cautionary tale to those living under different circumstances that he grew up in, it is worth noting the due care given to his story by the creators of the film.

An example that will hopefully remain with all those who get to experience the documentary.



While it seems like Mapimpi was just “doing his job” in scoring that legendary try in 2019, the insight provided by Map1mp1: The Makazole Mapimpi Story contextualizes the gravitas of Mapimpi’s feat in a way that only someone like Mjikeliso and the film’s director Bongani Morgan could.

Without giving too much away, Mapimpi’s story is a story of a young man who shouldn’t have made it, but he somehow did thanks to a combination of unshakeable determination, God-given talent and a network of people who did what needed to be done to help a young dreamer realize his vision.

After having worked on the project, Mjikeliso described Mapimimpi as “an unstoppable force” whose “spirit and presence make you feel as though he is on a path to doing things.”

“Map1mp1 is a hero’s journey like no other, considering the trials and tribulations Makazole had to tackle,” said director Bongani Morgan.

Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi scores his team’s first try in the second Test against the British and Irish Lions at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. Picture: EJ Langner/Gallo Images

Before finding global fame, the wingman played for Southern Kings, Free State Cheetahs and the Sharks. As a latecomer to international rugby, Mapimpi made his debut against Wales at the age of 27 in Washington DC in 2018.

He has scored 20 tries in 25 games and was the fastest Springbok to achieve this according to Showmax.

“Mapimpi has remained consistent, scoring against every country he has played against.”

Map1mp1: The Makazole Mapimpi Story is set to air on Sunday, 27 March 2022 on SuperSport Rugby and SuperSport Grandstand but it will also be made on streaming service Showmax Pro.

