WATCH: Connie Ferguson says she would recreate her own ‘Bridgerton’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The event caused quite a stir on social media over the weekend with netizens criticizing attendees for their poor fashion attempts at the Bridgerton Affair, slamming some attendees for their lack of effort to live up to the theme which was “Bridgerton Royalty | Regency with an African flair”.

However, we were there to capture all the glamorous red carpet moments.

Though the event was to celebrate the best of Brigderton we also managed to talk to a few celebrities about their outfits and their thoughts on the new season.

We also managed to catch the outstanding performance from Zakes Bantwini on the night.

Watch the video below:

As grand as the event was, the local twist came in the form of Zozibini Tunzi, who played the role of Queen Charlotte and host, gossip queen Lady Whistledown was Lesego Tlhabi also known as Coconut Kelz and comedian Donovan Goliath was cast as the queen’s royal guard, Brimsely.

When asked what role she would like to play in the series, Connie Ferguson said she would rather create her own Bridgerton character, staying true to her producing and creating many local TV shows.

Tlhabi looked stunning in her Palesa Mantsho dress, the designer also dressed Connie Ferguson.

Tlhabi joked saying she lost “her waist” whilst wearing the designer dress which was light blue, with touches of brown with ruffle detail at the bottom and a touch of pink.

She accessorised the look with a JoZEEst black headpiece. Tlhabi definitely acted in a role as Lady Whistledown as she did red carpet interviews and was listening to all the gossip on the night.

Another celebrity that turned heads was Khanyi Mbau who wore an off white Port of LNG gown as she gushed about the designers Dineo Langa and her husband Solo.

Mbau described the dress as a deconstructed ball gown and the reason she chose the brand was to show support for it.

Dineo explained they were inspired by the Victorian era but they wanted the dress to have some modernity and for them, Khanyi was the perfect muse for this.

Solo reiterated the dress needed Khanyi Mbau and nobody else.

“In the Victorian era it is all about corsets, we brought in Nigerian gele (headpiece) with an African flair,” Dineo concluded.

Bridgerton season two

Bridgeton season two is streaming on Netflix and is proving a good watch despite scepticism it would not live up to expectations from the first season as breakout lead Regé Jean Page (Duke of Hastings) wasn’t going to make an appearance.

The first season followed Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) as she made her debut in Regency London, seeking a husband, while the second focuses on her brother Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey.)

Having seen a couple of episodes of the new season it is safe to say Anthony has captured the hearts of fans.

His co-star Simone Ashley who portrays the role as Kate Sharma also held her own as their chemistry on screen is electric. Another notable stand out was Claudia Jessie who portrays the role of Eloise Bridgerton.

The story focuses on Anthony’s list of demands for finding a “suitable wife” which include her being good-looking to bear his children, must-read books and making his life easy.

Viewers also get answers about how the matriarch of the Bridgertons, Edmund died, giving an added explanation of how Anthony was thrust into being the head of the household to his six siblings. These scenes also give actress Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgeton, the widow, a stellar performance.

As Anthony goes in search of a wife, the Sharma family are introduced into the picture as they come to London from India with her step-mother, Mary Sharma, and her sister, Edwina (they share the same father). Kate is helping her sister find a good suitor to marry, a story that quickly gets entangled.