Disney+ launch date and price packages for South Africa announced

Citizen Reporter

The Walt Disney Company has announced the launch date and pricing of their streaming platform, Disney+ in South Africa.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more.

In select international markets, it also includes the new general entertainment content brand, Star.

After two years of launching in the United States; 42 countries will now get the privilege to stream worldwide exclusive entertainment.

The Walt Disney Company confirmed launch dates and prices for the 42 countries and 11 new territories set to launch this winter.

South Africa is included on the list, and is set to launch on 18 May.

South Africans will be able to stream their favourite shows at R119.00 per month, or R1 119.00 for an annual subscription.

“Disney+ offers access to high-quality viewing up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to ten devices and the ability to set up up to seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to set Kids Profiles that have an easy-to-navigate, child-friendly interface to access age-appropriate content,” the company wrote.

Subscribers should expect exclusive original content and thousands of episodes and movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and general entertainment from Star.

Marvel fanatics will have access to Marvel Studios’ series “Moon knight” starring Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant, which sees a mild-mannered gift-shop employee becoming plagued with blackouts and memories of another life.

Animation lovers will enjoy Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award -winning “Encanto”, which tells the tale of an extraordinary family called the Madrigals; and other exclusive content such as The Proud Family.

Disney+ will also stream the long awaited reality show ‘The Kardashians’ which is set to premier on 11 April.

Disney+ is an American subscription video on-demand over-the-top streaming service owned and operated by the Media and Entertainment Distribution division of The Walt Disney Company.

ASLO READ: WATCH: Connie Ferguson says she would recreate her own ‘Bridgerton’

Compiled by Lethabo Malatsi