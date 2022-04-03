Big Brother Mzansi finale: Which housemate will walk away with R2m?

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Big Brother Mzansi has enthralled viewers and fans alike for nearly three months and the finale on Sunday evening is about to make one housemate very rich.

The final five housemates are Themba, Libo, Gash1, YFM DJ Tulz and the only female left Michelle Dimpho Mvundla, aka Mphowabadimo, who threw a party and took to the dance floor to celebrate the last party in the Big Brother house.

Linda Moeketsi and DJ Njelic were on the decks to turn up the music, by bringing the genre of house music and Amapiano to life.

There were also familiar famous faces to celebrate and dance the night away with the top five.

The celebrities included Galaletsang Koffman from The River, Bahumi Mhlongo (Somizi Mhlongo’s daughter), Robot Boii, a few content creators and influencers were spotted as well.

It wasn’t just all a party, the top five had to complete a dance challenge with well-toned bodies being shown off.

Fans of Big Brother Mzansi have always made a meal out of Sundays which have become countdowns for some to look forward to, as others dread them wondering if their favourite housemate will be safe from elimination.

From diverse housemates who have left such as Nale, Thato to double eliminations, the twist and turns have been welcomed. While the majority of the show has been a success, there have however been complaints about the production of this season, the choices of DJs to perform during the Saturday shows and the lack of drama.

The favourite to walk away with the R2 million since day one has been Themba, but the underdog is considered to be Tulz.

Themba Karabo Mabaso is a 30-year-old heavily-inked tattoo artist from Johannesburg and has continued for months to trend top on Twitter, from the sheer high volume of engagement of his loyal fanbase.

Themba has been applauded for standing his ground, not initiated by fellow housemates, for his authenticity and conscious game plan since he started on the show.

As the winner will be based on votes, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see Themba win the grand prize.

Also…Wether you like it or not, this was the best player of the season. The first to ever make it to the top 5 without a scratch, ducking and being a villain. A player of note… TULZ MADALA & his jersey !! ❤️ #BBMzansi pic.twitter.com/mcupJQcsko— ???? SIS GUGU (@sissgugu) April 2, 2022

I really hope yall voted for Mpho coz she takes yall very seriously????????#BBMzansi pic.twitter.com/0W500H2VqO— Mokiry_ (@drdwing) April 2, 2022

Thank you Biggie for giving us Themba❤️he is truly a special one, I'm gonna miss him so much????it has been a pleasure stanning you @ThembaBroly and I'll forever support you❤️. Thank you for being unapologetic about who you are and where you come from. #GhostNation????❤️#BBMzansi pic.twitter.com/yLczEfM0iD— Hlehle????️????????️???????? (@Linge_lalu) April 3, 2022

#BBMzansi Thank You So Much Beggie For Introducing Themba To Us????❤We/I Jugded Him At The First Glance Because Of His Tattoos But Eventually Fell In Love With His, Smartness, Intelligence, Talents, Being Funny and He Is Very Handsome ????❤???? #Thembafor2million #ThembaBroly???? pic.twitter.com/zaKRhTNPZk— Joyce???????? (@JoyceRamonti23) April 3, 2022

Big Brother Mzansi finale airs from 6pm on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161.