How life has changed for Uyanda Hlangabezo after being on Big Brother Mzansi

Uyanda Hlangabezo has extended his leave as a teacher so he can attend events such as the upcoming Durban July.

Uyanda Hlangabezo has opened up about how his life has changed after being on Big Brother Mzansi. Picture: uyanda_hlangabezo /Instagram

Former Big Brother contestant Uyanda Hlangabezo’s life has changed significantly after being part of the reality TV show, to the extent that he has had to step away from his full-time job as a teacher by taking extended leave.

Because the reality show premiered in January, Hlangabezo says he missed the first term of school.

“In term two when I was back from Big Brother, I decided to go to work for one week, which is when I realised that it was hard for me to balance work in the industry and my profession,” Hlangabezo says.

“I’m a qualified educator, which is a pedagogical practitioner but because of the events that I’m attending, I decided to extend my unpaid leave,” Hlangabezo told The Citizen.

He says his pupils have found his newfound fame inspiring.

“They’re super inspired. Lately I’ve been getting invitations from different schools to be a motivational speaker. To see learners in schools being inspired by my story is amazing.”

Uyanda at the Durban July

His leave extension is coming into good use as he will be one of the many attendees at this year’s Durban July after receiving an invite from Executive Concerts, who will host a marquee at the Greyville Racecourse.

“That shows the role that I’ve played in the Big Brother house. I don’t want to lie, my life has changed a lot. Weekly, I’m busy with a lot of brands that I’m working with,” he said.

Hlangabezo says he received several invitations from various marquees at this year’s July event, but decided to accept Executive Concerts’ invitation to their marquee.

T’bo Touch will host the marque alongside business personality Hope Mbele.

“Durban July is one of the biggest events in South Africa and I’m very excited to see people recognise me after being on Big Brother is something that I’m grateful for.”

This will be his first Durban July.

The performers headlining the Executive Concerts marquee are Kabza De Small, Nkosazana Daughter, DJ Merlon, Stanky and a handpicked line-up of local legends and surprise guest performances – blending amapiano beats with refined sophistication.

“Executive Concerts is about more than just an event. It’s about shaping a cultural moment where Africa’s elite can connect, celebrate and showcase the best of who we are,” says Andile Chili, founding partner of Executive Concerts.

