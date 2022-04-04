Hein Kaiser
4 Apr 2022
7:30 am
‘Huge milestone’: SA-designed Pegasus jet in upcoming Brad Pitt movie

Dr Reza Mia met Paramount Pictures’ enquiries with disbelief at first.

Photo: Pegasus
The Pegasus jet, designed by Dr Reza Mia, features prominently in a new Brad Pitt film, 'The Lost City', scheduled for release in late April. Paramount pictures chose the Pegasus Vertical Business Jet for the film that stars Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, and Brad Pitt. It was imagined by Johannesburg-based aesthetic surgeon Dr Reza, who worked with engineers to create the aircraft prototype. The model can fly and its starring role is likely to attract global attention to South Africa’s technological innovation capability. Dr Reza funded the development of the aircraft entirely from his medical practice in Houghton....

