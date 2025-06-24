WATCH: Hot Wheels unveils die-cast F1 car for Brad Pitt’s F1 movie

The F1 movie is directed by Joseph Kosinski, and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton’s Dawn Apollo Films banner.

The Apex F1 car is driven by the film’s character Sonny Hayes, played by Brad Pitt. Picture: Hot Wheels

As F1 fans rev their engines ahead of the release of Brad Pitt’s F1 film on June 27, Hot Wheels announced a limited-edition die-cast car inspired by the fictional Apex Grand Prix (APXGP)

The Apex F1 car is driven by the film’s character Sonny Hayes, played by Pitt.

F1 car

Starting 24 June, the 1:64 scale Formula 1 die-cast will be available for purchase on Mattel Creations’ website, just days before Warner Bros. Pictures releases the film in theatres on 27 June.

Following last year’s multi-year licensing partnership announcement with Formula 1 and two subsequent sold-out collaborative product pre-order launches, this release provides automotive enthusiasts, racing fans, pop culture devotees and movie lovers a way to take a little piece of F1 movie home with them.

WATCH the F1 movie trailer

ALSO READ: Hot wheels hit the track: F1 teams up with Mattel for fun fan gear

Authenticity

True to the race car driven by Hayes in the film, the Hot Wheels casting and the moulded driver’s helmet feature an authentic gold and black livery adorned with Hayes’ number seven.

Fans will also receive three sets of Pirelli tires and a tire storage rack. Additionally, the car will come in a collector’s ‘Kar Keepers’ clamshell case.

Roberto Stanichi, executive vice president for Hot Wheels and global head of vehicles and building sets at Mattel, said their previous Formula 1 product launches were incredibly well received.

“The APXGP die-cast allows Hot Wheels to connect with a new audience of moviegoers who now have the opportunity to own a 1:64 scale piece of cinematic and racing history.”

F1

The highly anticipated Formula 1 film, directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Plan B Entertainment, and seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton’s Dawn Apollo Films banner, and made in collaboration with Formula 1, stars Pitt as ‘Sonny Hayes’.

Dubbed “the greatest that never was,” Hayes was Formula 1’s most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career.

Thirty years later, he’s a nomadic racer-for-hire when he’s approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling Formula 1 team that is on the verge of collapse.

Competition

Ruben convinces Sonny to return to F1 for one last chance to save the team and become the best in the world. He’ll drive alongside Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), the team’s hotshot rookie, intent on setting his own pace.

But as the engines roar, Sonny’s past catches up with him, and he finds that in F1, your teammate is your fiercest competition — and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone.

ALSO READ: Lego Formula One cars at Miami Grand Prix ignite F1 fever in SA