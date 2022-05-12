Avatar 2 teaser trailer gets over 148 million views

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The much anticipated Avatar sequel released its first teaser on Monday and the movie is already raking in big numbers.

Disney announced in July 2020 that the sequel, Avatar: The Way of the Water is set to hit cinemas in December 2022 with pending sequels in 2024, 2026 and 2028.

Avatar director, screenwriter and co-producer James Cameron said on Twitter that the coronavirus had delayed live-action filming in New Zealand and that special effects work in Los Angeles had yet to restart — forcing the postponement of the film’s release.

Cameron’s 2009 film is considered a classic and one of the greatest movies ever made.

The synopsis is set in the mid-22nd century when humans are colonizing Pandora, a lush habitable moon of a gas giant in the Alpha Centauri star system, to mine the valuable mineral unobtanium.

Stars of the film Zoe Saldana as Neytiri and Sam Wellington as Jake Sully will reprise their roles.



The first teaser of Avatar: The Way of Water is riding the wave of fans who are interested to see the first glimpse with the trailer having been viewed over 148 million times on the internet already.

The movie debuted exclusively in selected cinemas last weekend. Avatar: The Way of Water will officially be released worldwide on December 26.

The storyline will see Jake and Neytiri do whatever it takes to keep their families safe in their colony.

The epic sci film will also star Hollywood heavyweights, Kate Winslet and Vin Diesel. The first Avatar is the highest-grossing movie of all time globally, earning over $2.48 billion not adjusted for inflation.

Saldana told Entertainment Weekly she is nervous about the sequel release. “The wait is finally over. And we get to share something that we love so much with so many people that we know love it.”