South Africa in shock after news of kykNET presenter’s death

Renate Engelbrecht

Aleit Swanepoel (47), known for his television series Tyd met Aleit on kykNET (which ran for six seasons) passed away in his sleep on Sunday evening.

Swanepoel was the founder of The Aleit Group and was an innovative event organiser who also became known for his role as Miss World 2014 Rolene Strauss’ wedding planner.

In a statement released by The Aleit Group on Instagram, it said that Aleit passed away in his sleep “and while there is no further information to share at this moment, we ask that you keep his family in your thoughts as they go through this difficult time.”

The statement further said: “Aleit was an innovator, perfectionist, and creative genius whose flamboyant persona and dedication will be greatly missed. We will continue to uphold and nurture his great legacy through all Aleit businesses and entities.”

Radio presenter Martelize Brink said Aleit was one of those special people.

“Energy I’ve come across very few times in my life. Plans, plans and more plans. It was always a pleasure to interview him. The large personality that came through the microphone. The type of person who would send you a bunch of flowers for your birthday, because he wants to spoil you a bit. Celebrate life!”

Boer Soek ’n Vrou presenter Marciel Hopkins also shared her condolences.

“Aleit was always the life of the party! He was light, fun laughs, full of ideas and living life to the full. We are going to miss you, Aleit Swanepoel. Rest softly and in peace,” she said on Facebook.

KykNet shared a video tribute to Aleit on their social media, saying they are sad to say goodbye to an incredible man who nestled himself into their viewers’ hearts over the years.

“Aleit, we will always remember your broad smile, spontaneity and passion for everything you did. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and colleagues in this difficult time.”

Aleit was known well in South Africa’s hospitality circles having worked in several hotels and managing a five-star hotel in Stellenbosch. He also worked at a wine company and in PR and later founded Aleit Wedding and Function Coordination, which then became The Aleit Group in 2006, which includes Aleit Munich as its first international branch, corporate events, an online shop and even an Aleit Academy.