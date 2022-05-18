WATCH: Off to Miami as BBC previews Top Gear season 32

Citizen Reporter

The BBC has released the first official teaser video for the 32nd season of Top Gear due to air “very soon”.

Once again fronted by Chris Harris, Paddy McGuinness and Andrew Flintoff, the latest instalment of the famed motoring show, which will once again show on the broadcaster’s premium station, BBC One, sees the trio descending on Miami for what appears to be a “Top Gear Special” to start proceedings off.

Opening with the three’s luggage being searched at customs, the one minute 25 second clip then shows them piloting a RV, attending a drag-race, and getting drenched while taking part in a swamp buggy race.

The clip also includes scenes of Harris taking part in an oval banger race in a Ford Crown Victoria, McGuinness riding solo in a bobsleigh, and what appears to be re-enactment of the cult 1970s television show, Starsky & Hutch, as evident by the featuring of a Ford Gran Torino the show’s protagonists, David Starsky (Paul Michael Glaser) and Ken Hutchinson (David Soul) drove in the original.

Unsurprisingly, the clip also shows The Stig standing next to Harris after emerging from seemingly nowhere, who proceeds to ignore the security officer’s request from him to remove his helmet.

Threatened, the video ends with airport personal running to the interview room after the triggering of an alarm seemingly as a result of The Stig’s refusal.

In a subsequent interview discussing the new episode, Harris stated that filming the episode amounted to “a jolly boy’s outing we were chomping at the bits to go overseas and explore a bit after having been locked-down for so long in the UK”.

Despite still-lingering criticism of the broadcaster’s dropping of long-time presenters, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May after the 22nd season in 2015, the show, reorganised in 2019 with the additions of McGuinness and Flintoff alongside Harris in place of Matt LeBlanc and Rory Reid, has seemingly regained its past form.

According to viewership figures by the BBC, just over six million Britons watched season 31, a decrease on season 30’s 6.4-million, but well up on the 4.4-million and 4.7-million recorded since the switch to BBC One two years ago.

As with all past seasons, airing in South Africa is expected to take place on DStv’s BBC Brit with the exact date to be confirmed later.