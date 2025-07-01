Crime

JUST IN: Tshwane officials arrested for theft of transformer in Laudium

By Faizel Patel

1 July 2025

Tshwane officials arrsted for theft of transformer in Laudium

Three officials from the City of Tshwane have been arrested for stealing a transformer at a substation.

Police said the officials, aged between 30 and 40 years old, were handcuffed on Tuesday morning.

It is understood that officials stole a large transformer from the Laudium substation, worth an estimated R7 million.

Arrest

Police said the suspects, all employed by the city’s electricity department, were caught following an internal investigation and tip-offs about missing equipment at the substation.

Police spokesperson Major General Samuel Thine said one more suspect is expected to be arrested on Tuesday.

“It is a total of four when we include the one that we arrested on the 27th [June]. There’s one individual outstanding. Currently I can’t reveal the individual, but it’s one particular person that is going to be arrested. The team is on the ground to arrest this particular individual”.

*This is a developing story

ALSO READ: Community foils attempted theft of transformers at Claudius Substation

