Here’s what viewers can expect from Season 3 of ‘The Wife’

Lerato Maimela

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to social media to reveal that Stained Glass, the production company behind the telenovela The Wife, will be making changes to the show to ensure that it reflects the Hlomu: The Wife book series.

“The Wife series to reflect the book. Looks like your reactions to the #TheWifeShowmax series have not fallen on deaf ears.

“The murmur is that the third season of the series will veer closer to the book. New season still in pre-production,” said Mphela.

WORD IS: The Wife series to reflect the book



Looks like your reactions to the #TheWifeShowmax series have not fallen on deaf ears.



The murmur is that the third season of the series will veer closer to the book.



New season still in pre-production.#KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/TUSyAxCz1G — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) May 18, 2022

Viewers have long complained about the storyline of the telenovela, saying the direction in which the series has taken is extremely far-fetched from the actual novels written by Dudu Busani-Dube.

Actress and media personality Khanyi Mbau who plays the role of Zandile Zulu on The Wife also took to social media to express her sentiments about the show.

ALSO READ: ‘I feel cheated on’ – ‘The Wife’ viewers left in two minds about Qhawe and Naledi

The actress started off her rant by admitting that the producers of the show, as well as the actors, have let their viewers down by not giving them the telenovela they deserved.

“We have let you down, we have not given you what you wanted, what you had anticipated! A love story between Zandile and Nkosana. That’s what we all hoped to experience,” said Mbau.

She pointed out how she too thought Zandile and Nkosana’s love story would be the focal point of season 2, but instead viewers were given a series which shows a lot about hate, crime, and prison.

“The Wife has become more of a crime drama series on a lot of prison scenes, people going missing… hate and mystery instead of a warm, sexy story about a man a woman who should be in love.

“The book had all the romance a wife should experience with her better half and we watched them develop into a married couple and it gave us all the feels,” said the actress.

The Young, Famous, and African star ended off her open discussion by stating that season 2 of The Wife is nothing like what she pictured, as she had hoped that her on-screen love story with Nkosazana would be an African version of 50 Shades of Grey.

“To be honest I had hoped for an African version of 50 shades of grey with live, that’s how I imagined them. YOUR CRIES ARE HEARD AND I UNDERSTAND,” said Mbau.

The new season of the telenovela will be based on Dudu’s novel, Naledi: His Love which will focus on the love story between Qhawe and Naledi, who is played by Gaisang K Noge.

When Naledi’s character was revealed on social media, the news quickly went viral and viewers were not pleased with the casting, because she did not resemble the Naledi which was described in the novel.

Naledi made a few appearances towards the end of the second season of The Wife, and as time went by, and viewers got the chance to see the chemistry between her and Qhawe, they started to warm up to her character.