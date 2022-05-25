‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ new trailer reveals a terrifying looking Christian Bale as Gorr

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Marvel fans are in for another treat as Thor: Love and Thunder makers dropped another trailer with the first look at Christan Bale as Gorr The God Butcher.

Bale is well known in DC Comics as Batman, and for him to play a leading role as a villain in a Marvel movie is exciting comics fans globally.

According to Disney, the synopsis of the film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey, unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor.

It has been over a month since the first trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder dropped and the second trailer was released on Monday and had over two million views in an hour.

Waititi, who directed the previous Thor movies, maintained the franchise’s comedic tone, with Portman’s bulked-up appearance, Bale’s terrifying look as Gorr the God Butcher, a brief introduction into how Jane Foster came to wield Mjolnir– and we also get to see some Olympian Gods, including Russel Crowe as Zeus.

Waititi joked that for the new film poster, they tried to put even more things in “but it made the film look a bit weird.”

Gorr is on a mission to kill Gods, as he believes they only serve themselves. Gorr appears like a statue which has come to life, covered in rugged white and grey cloth. The second trailer already has over 23 million views on YouTube.

Watch the latest trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder:

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in cinemas on 8 July 2022.