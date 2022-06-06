‘They hate that I did not die that day’ – Kelly Khumalo

Kaunda Selisho

With an upcoming season of Life With Kelly Khumalo in the works, one can only wonder if the series will give a glimpse into the singer’s experience of the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

The 40-second trailer for the upcoming third season of Life With Kelly Khumalo has just been released and based on the short clip, it seems as though the singer will be using her platform to tell her side of the story.

“They hate that I am the one who did not die that day!” shouts Kelly in one clip, as a montage of scenes from the show flash across the screen.

According to Showmax, season three of Life With Kelly Khumalo picks up in April 2022 with #KellyKhumalo trending on Twitter again as a result of the release of a true-crime documentary series about the death of Senzo Meyiwa.



The release also falls on the eve of his suspected murderers’ trial.

The hit Showmax Original reality series won the 2021 South African Film and Television Award (Safta) for Best Soap Structured Reality TV Show, and looks set to scoop more awards with the upcoming season that launches first and only on Showmax on 5 July 2022, with new episodes every Tuesday.

Despite the ongoing conspiracy theories, Showmax states that Kelly’s career has never been better. Her Sama-nominated album The Voice of Africa recently went gold, the AFRIMA-nominated Empini became the biggest hit of her career and went quadruple platinum, Esphambanweni went double platinum and Ngathwala Ngaye went platinum.

Produced by G.O.A.T (Dineo’s Diary) and directed by Kuda Jemba, with Graeme Swanepoel as showrunner, Life With Kelly Khumalo season three shows Kelly at her rawest and most real with the season’s tagline being; “Y’all gon know about me.”

What to expect from Kelly Khumalo’s show

According to Showmax, this season, we’ll see Kelly back where she belongs: on stage, in front of a packed live audience – something that hasn’t been possible since Life With Kelly Khumalo first launched in August 2020.

“Fans will also see her working on her most anticipated album yet, while growing her business empire, which already includes Controversy Gin and Kelly Khumalo Skin by Bioquantine.

“She’ll also spill the tea on how she really feels about Senzo’s family; Jub-Jub’s Mother’s Day posts on social media; and Brenda Mtambo, not to mention cancel culture. We’ll see her continuing therapy, parenting Christian and Thingo, and working on her relationships with her mother, Ntombi, and sister, Zandi.”

Season three cameos

Somizi isn’t the only Showmax star with some serious cameos on his reality show. Life With Kelly Khumalo viewers have been urged to keep an eye out for Kelly’s bestie Wanda Baloyi as well as Somizi himself, in addition to appearances from people like Sjava and Dr Hlengiwe Mhlaba.