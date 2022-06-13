‘Sophisticated yet spicy’ – ‘Real Housewives of Cape Town’ to air on Mzansi Magic

Kaunda Selisho

Fans of the hugely popular and award-winning NBCUniversal Format franchise The Real Housewives can look forward to the opulence, drama and new faces when the hotly awaited latest addition to the local series, The Real Housewives of Cape Town (RHOCT) premieres on Mzansi Magic on 10 July 2022.

This is according to Multichoice (DStv) who unveiled the cast for the 17th international version of the franchise, and the 4th to be adapted in Africa.

Produced by Trace Studios, the cast of The Real Housewives of Cape Town are an ensemble of powerful and affluent women who are beloved, enigmatic and often misunderstood. The newest Housewives – are from diverse social backgrounds and represent an eccentric mix of new and old money, connected by one common thread: their desire to run the Mother City.

Meet the cast promised to keep you entertained every Sunday on Mzansi Magic.

Beverley Steyn

Born and bred in Kwa-Zulu Natal, Beverley is an entrepreneur and businesswoman who moved to Cape Town five years ago. She describes herself as highly disciplined, passionate and creative.

A property owner and investor with interests in commercial, warehouse and residential property, she loves planes, yachts, fast cars and a luxury lifestyle. Designer labels are her weakness and she collects diamonds, which are also her birthstone.

Beverley believes that anything is possible in life and refuses to stand back for anyone.

Rushda Moosajee

Professionally and fondly known as RushTush, Rushda has an impressive social media presence and fitness empire – she has a global following of over 70 000 and almost 3 million impressions per week on Instagram alone.

A qualified personal trainer and online coach, she is the mother of three boys. She is focused, passionate and incredibly ambitious. Always comfortable standing on her own, she doesn’t need acceptance or validation from anyone as she follows her heart.

Rushda may be tiny and reserved and always selective about who she allows to get close, but she can pack a punch – in more than one way. In her own words: “I’m not one for drama but I will always stand up for what is right.”

Loveline Abinokhauno, aka Mrs Leo

A blogger and momfluencer who is also a successful entrepreneur (she owns a concierge and events company called La Prive Concierge & Events), Mrs Leo is also a proud wife of 14 years and mother to three girls and one boy.

Multifaceted, she has achieved a lot in her customer service career: she has worked as a recruitment consultant, personal assistant and social media manager, and is always working on expanding her experience and qualifications.

Originally from North West, she is an advocate for sisterhood and is using her social media platform to connect with women across the globe.

Thato Montse

Next on The Real Housewives of Cape Town cast is entrepreneur, strategist, designer, thinker and wine connoisseur, Thato who has a Garagiste winemaking diploma and is a member of BLACC – the Black Cellar Club.

Her love of wine led her to create her own brand, Thato Wines, which has just recently been picked up by the Spar franchise.

Thato’s aim is to reposition wine as something to be appreciated and enjoyed by everyone – not just old, white men. She is on a mission to simplify the complicated world of wine and uses her knowledge host a lifestyle series called Wine with Thato.

She describes herself as controversial, authentic, unfiltered, unapologetic, fun and explosive.

Camilla McDowell

Humanitarian, creative, vintage car collector, beekeeper, entrepreneur and public speaker Camilla is family-focused and has earned her seat on the throne as The Queen of Constantia.

This flower fanatic and antique expert is highly adaptable and at home everywhere, from the luxury high-end designer stores to hidden gem local thrift shops. Camilla understands that there is more to opulence than just the price tag.

Making an unforgettable entrance at every social gathering she attends with her roaring vintage Rolls Royce Moonshadow, opulence and luxury seep through her veins and she has nothing to prove to anyone.

Kutazwa ‘Rooksy’ Gqirana

Born in Gqeberha and now a proud Capetonian, Rooksy describes herself as a go-getter and hustler. When she sets her mind to something, she is sure to achieve that goal. Rooksy is a lover of beautiful things, especially interior decor.

Through her company, Style Boutique SA, she sells the latest trends in fashion for both men and women. Rooksy is at home in the kitchen and loves baking and trying out new recipes. She would love to have her own cookbook one day.

A few words that this The Real Housewives of Cape Town cast member would choose to describe herself are enthusiastic, adventurous, dutiful, loyal, respectful, selfless and family-oriented.

Lulwando ‘Lue’ Tukwayo

The glamorous and stylish Lulwando rounds out The Real Housewives of Cape Town list and she is originally from Khayelitsha, and is a property entrepreneur, digital creator and mom of three.

A qualified Chartered Accountant, she has a passion for working with community-based organisations that address issues of GBV and is the founder of an NGO called Wings to Learn.

Fun, free-spirited, and fiercely independent, she says: “I speak my mind. I can be misunderstood, but I’ve learned to embrace that.”

“We look forward to premiering this exciting new addition on Mzansi Magic, which will no doubt keep our audience hooked and will undoubtedly be of the premium quality our viewers have grown accustomed to,” said Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, Shirley Adonisi.

“This may be a global franchise, but our spin on it is very much South African. The storylines explored on the show and the cast’s lives are as authentic as they come. As a channel, keeping up with our viewers’ tastes and preferences is important, and this is evidence of that.”

“We are elated to continue to build on the monumental success of The Real Housewives franchise in Africa with this latest instalment” added Ana Langenberg, SVP, Format Sales & Production, NBCUniversal Formats.

“The spirit of Cape Town and the unique energy this series will bring will deliver an addictive and unmissable experience and we cannot wait fans, around the world, to experience it.”

The Real Housewives of Cape Town premieres on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161), Sunday 10 July at 7pm.