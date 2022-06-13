WATCH: Netflix confirms Squid Game season 2, teases new characters

Cheryl Kahla

Squid Game had everyone hooked in 2021, and Netflix has now confirmed the hit series will be returning to the streaming platform for a second season.

The dark dystopian South Korean drama was one of Netflix’s most popular series when it debuted.

Squid Game S2 confirmed

On Sunday, Netflix announced: “Red light, GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for season 2!”

More than 111 million fans have tuned in since the series’ debut, “making it our biggest series launch ever”, tweeted Netflix at the time.

The show revolves around a group of contestants who play childhood games in hopes of winning a colossal amount of money.

It is not yet clear when season 2 will be released.

Season 2 characters

Some of the returning characters include Seong Gi-hun (portrayed by Lee Jung-jae) and the show’s antagonist, known only as the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun)

Meanwhile, the Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk hinted that the “man in the suit with ddakji [Korean game] might be back” as well.

Fans will also be introduced to the ‘boyfriend’ of the giant animatic doll Yong-hee, named Cheol-su. Make of that what you will…

Speaking to Associated Press in November 2021, Hwang said demand for a second season had been great.

“There will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently.”

At the time he said it was too early to say when it would be released, but added: “I will promise you this, Seoung Gi-Hun will come back and he will do something for the world.”

Additional reporting by Kaunda Selisho