WATCH: ‘Boer Soek ‘n Vrou’: Esmerélda and farmer Johan’s fairy tale engagement

Xanet Scheepers

Esmerélda van Wyk and Johan Lombard, one of the top five farmers from the 14th season of kykNET’s matchmaker series, Boer Soek ’n Vrou, have once again managed to make South Africans swoon with their fairy tale love story.

Esmerélda initially entered the reality television show after having written a letter to one of the other farmers, Nelis, but fate must have known that there was a different plan for the dark-haired beauty.

Filming of the finalé concluded in November last year already, with the final episodes only having aired in April, which means South African audiences had no idea about the secret love blossoming between Esmerélda and Johan.

When the couple announced that they are officially in a relationship, it came as a slight shock, but also a welcome surprise to audiences.

ALSO SEE: ‘Boer Soek ’n Vrou’: Farmer Nelis loses his girl to fellow contestant

Esmerélda and Nelis were still very lovey-dovey on-screen during the final episode of Boer Soek ‘n Vrou which only aired during the first week of April.

However, as the filming of the final episodes took place in November, and Nelis having ended his relationship with Esmerélda in December, it gave farmer Johan ample opportunity to woo her.

The glowing bride-to-be announced her engagement to Johan on her Instagram account last Saturday . Sharing three photos of her and her new fiancée, she only captioned the post with a ring emoji, a smiley face with heart eyes emoji, and a red heart emoji.

Johan shared the same three photos on his Instagram account, with the caption “My fiancée”.

Family, friends and fans flooded the couple’s comment sections with congratulatory messages. The presenter of Season 14 of Boer Soek ‘n Vrou Marciel Hopkins also took time to congratulate the couple.

The participants of the 14th season arranged an informal get together in Clarens in the Free State early in March, which is where Esmerélda soon realised that she might have written a letter to the wrong farmer.

During the Clarens getaway, Esmerélda and Johan seem to have hit it off.

In an exclusive interview with Huisgenoot, they said that four months after filming Boer Soek ’n Vrou’s 14th season’s final episode, they came to realise that they got along very well.

In fact, after the Clarens weekend, Esmerélda even joked and told Johan that he should invite her to visit him on the farm so they could get to know each other better. Well, he did, and the rest seems to be history.

*Additional reporting by Renate Engelbrecht.