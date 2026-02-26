Abel Knobel joins ‘Diepe Waters’ as triathlete Liam, shaking Boskruin.

Six-pack star storms Boskruin with his most intense role yet.

When Abel Knobel makes his entrance into Diepe Waters, it’s impossible to miss him. With six-pack abs, muscular arms, and a focused sprint through a Boskruin park, his character Liam quite literally runs into our living rooms shirtless, driven and already radiating intensity.

But beneath the sculpted physique is a performance Abel describes as the most demanding of his career.

“This is the most intense role I’ve ever played,” Abel (34) says of joining the kykNET drama phenomenon. “The preparation and challenges with Liam have taken me to a new level of self-discovery and growth as an actor.”

Becoming Liam: training like a pro

Liam is introduced as a famous triathlete with relentless discipline and unstoppable energy. To embody that physicality, Abel had to transform his daily routine.

“I may not be a professional athlete, but like Liam, I have always had a great passion for training and sport,” he explains. “I was therefore able to prepare physically for this character whom I adore.”

His approach? “Train, train, and train some more.”

Abel committed to a strict two-month regime before stepping onto set. “I went to the gym twice a day, followed a strict diet, and even started swimming myself; seriously,” he says. “In those two months before my first day on set, I trained incredibly hard.”

The results are visible from his very first scene, but the physical preparation was only part of the journey.

From Khaki fever to Diepe Waters

Appearing shirtless on screen can feel daunting, but Abel says his previous role in Khaki Fever on Showmax helped him feel more comfortable in front of the camera.

“It can sometimes feel strange to appear shirtless on screen,” he admits, “but that experience definitely prepared me.”

For Abel, the aesthetic was about authenticity rather than vanity. “It’s precisely because I want to portray Liam as authentically as possible that I need to look the part.”

A character written in the stars

From the moment Liam arrives in Boskruin, viewers sense something isn’t quite ordinary about him. He speaks quickly, struggles to focus, and trains with such ferocity that even swim coaches, Gys and René, grow concerned.

“The moment I read what his challenges were, what his story was, and who he is, I immediately had a gut feeling that this character was written for me,” Abel shares.

Like Liam, Abel describes himself as positive and energetic, but with key differences. “Like Liam, I also have positivity and zest for life. But Liam’s energy can sometimes overwhelm people. I am much more aware of how I come across to others.”

Audiences may recognise Abel from productions like Spoorloos, Die Fakulteit and 7de Laan, but Liam marks a significant evolution in his career.

Finding his place in Boskruin

Joining the world of Diepe Waters was a “great honour”, Abel says. The cast and crew welcomed him warmly, helping him settle quickly.

“Marijke and I are both from Bethlehem and have worked together in a production before,” he reveals. “And someone like Gys Swarts may always look serious on TV, but Justin is so gentle and caring toward everyone around him.”

While Abel remains tight-lipped about how Liam’s mysterious past will unfold, he hints that the journey mirrors his own path of introspection and growth.

Looking ahead to 2026, Abel plans to focus more on his singing career and expanding Abel Art Productions.