Father’s Day: Bond with dad over these sporting events

If you still have no idea what gift to get for the men in your life this upcoming Father’s Day, you could gift them some alone time or bond with them while enjoying these sporting events this weekend.



DStv suggests keeping dad indoors this coming weekend with events such as the US Open, the Diamond League and the T20 all airing during what the pay-tv platform calls “Big Sports Weekend”.

“Put away the socks, make sure the fridge is stocked up and hand the remote over to dad: it’s his turn to take over because it’s all happening on SuperSport on 18 and 19 June, just in time for Father’s Day.”

If you won’t be in front of the TV, all you need to do to keep a smile on dad’s face is download the MyDStv App and stream all the fixtures right as the whistle goes off.



And best of all? You can take the financial weight off your shoulders in case your Father’s Day budget plans didn’t go your way.

Here is what you can look forward to.

Saturday 18 June

Golf

Day 3 US Open main feed live from The Country Club, Massachusetts, USA on SuperSport Gold, DStv Channel 213 at 6pm.

Athletics

Meeting de Paris Diamond League live from Charlety Stadium, Paris on SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Channel 208 at 9pm.

Sunday 19 June

Cricket

India vs South Africa 5th T20 International live from M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore, India on SuperSport Grandstand, DStv Channel 201 from 3h20pm.

Motorsport

Grand Prix Du Canada Grand Prix F1 at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada on SuperSport Motorsport, DStv Channel 215 from 7h55pm.