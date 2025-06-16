Father’s Day tragedy: Dad and son die in N3 crash

The three were travelling on the N3 during midday when the driver lost control of the car and it rolled several times before coming to rest on its roof.

A father and his teenage son were killed in a single-vehicle crash on the N3 highway near Market Road in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday afternoon.

It is understood that there was a second teenager who survived with serious injuries.

Cause of death

The three were travelling on the N3 during midday when the driver lost control of the car and it rolled several times before coming to rest on its roof.

KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service said when they arrived on the scene, they found one person already deceased, and two others injured following a vehicle rollover.

“Paramedics provided immediate care on-site before transporting the critically and seriously injured patients to a nearby hospital.

“Unfortunately, the critically injured patient later succumbed to their injuries.”

Nothing more could be done

Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said: “One of the occupants had sustained fatal injuries, and there was nothing paramedics could do for him. He was declared dead on the scene.”

Police were on the scene and are investigating the cause of the crash.

