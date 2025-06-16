News

Home » News

Father’s Day tragedy: Dad and son die in N3 crash

Picture of Tshehla Cornelius Koteli

By Tshehla Cornelius Koteli

Business journalist

2 minute read

16 June 2025

06:10 pm

The three were travelling on the N3 during midday when the driver lost control of the car and it rolled several times before coming to rest on its roof.

Father’s Day tragedy: Dad and son die in N3 crash

Picture: Facebook/Suburban Control Centre

A father and his teenage son were killed in a single-vehicle crash on the N3 highway near Market Road in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday afternoon.

It is understood that there was a second teenager who survived with serious injuries.

ALSO READ: Scholar transport crash in Durban injures 12 children

Cause of death

The three were travelling on the N3 during midday when the driver lost control of the car and it rolled several times before coming to rest on its roof.

KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service said when they arrived on the scene, they found one person already deceased, and two others injured following a vehicle rollover.

“Paramedics provided immediate care on-site before transporting the critically and seriously injured patients to a nearby hospital.

“Unfortunately, the critically injured patient later succumbed to their injuries.”

Picture: Facebook/Suburban Control Centre

Nothing more could be done

Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said: “One of the occupants had sustained fatal injuries, and there was nothing paramedics could do for him. He was declared dead on the scene.”

Police were on the scene and are investigating the cause of the crash.

NOW READ: Mother forgives 12-year-old driver after son’s tragic death

Read more on these topics

car accident death Father's Day

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Murder witness sues police for R2 million after personal information leaked
Mgosi Chiefs set to renew pursuit of Sundowns outcast
News SAHRC reports Operation Dudula’s activities to Hawks
Crime Elderly people still targets of brutal attacks and murders in Eastern Cape
News SANDF budget constraints: SAAF needs R414 million to refurbish Ramaphosa’s presidential jet

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp