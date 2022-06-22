WATCH: Anele Mdoda joins Supersport to co-host ‘Super Saturday’

Lerato Maimela

South African radio Dj and media personality Anele Mdoda is making remarkable strides in her career, with the latest milestone being the announcement that she will be co-hosting the Supersport weekend morning show, Super Saturday.

Twitter gossip blogger Phil Mphela shared the news on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

“Mdoda will co-host the sports channel’s Saturday show, Super Saturday,” said Mphela.

CASTING NEWS:



Anele Mdoda joins Supersport



Mdoda will co-host the sports channel’s Saturday show, Super Saturday.



The hosting team includes Neil Andrews, Motshidisi Mohono, Thato Moeng & Ayanda Thabethe.



Starts in July with first show live from Durban July. #KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/mg1g7vWvSf — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) June 21, 2022

The 38-year-old radio DJ took to her Instagram stories to confirm Mphela’s announcement, after sharing a light hearted promo video for the weekend sports television show, which features Neil Andrews, Motshidisi Mohono, Thato Moeng, and Ayanda Thabethe.

ALSO READ: Anele Mdoda and son Alakhe take on Miami GP

The video starts off with Neil being woken up by his alarm clock, before hopping out of bed and checking his phone for any missed calls or text messages.

While eating breakfast, Andrews discovers that he has a voice note from Anele sounding super eager to get onto set with the rest of her co-hosts to shoot for Super Saturday.

While the sportscaster takes a shower, he receives a video call from Thato who is already on set, which he does not answer, before stepping out of the shower and receiving a video message from Ayanda who asks if her dress is appropriate enough for the show.

The last call Neil receives is from Motshidisi who asks “You are in studio, right?”

As soon as the call ends, a car arrives outside of the father-of-six’s house to take him to studio, and when he arrives at studio, he is denied access and has to explain that he is Neil Andrews, and that he is supposed to be doing a morning show which will be broadcast on Supersport.

Many of Mdoda’s public figure friends took to the comments section of her post to congratulate her on her new gig, and her fans and followers expressed how excited they were to tune into the show and watch her, as well as her co-hosts do their thing.