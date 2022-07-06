‘I’m a sucker for mjolo’ – Somizi on moving on after Mohale

Kaunda Selisho

After kicking off in May, season five of Living the Dream With Somizi (LTDWS) has drawn to a close. This week’s finale episode commenced with a conversation between the show’s star, Somizi Mhlongo, his friend and his cousin, where Mhlongo revealed to them that he has met a new lover who “ticks all the boxes.”



Among the things Mhlongo likes about his unnamed new lover is the fact that he wants to be private, he’s career driven and holds a high position at work. He also has his own home and car, and that he shows just how much he likes Mhlongo.



He also reflected on how much he loved his ex-husband Mohale Motaung. However, he said that he left Motaung emotionally more than a year ago, and that he saw this new guy “the day after the divorce”.

He also says that this made it seem as though he jumped into another relationship too quickly.



His friends admitted to liking his new partner as well and gave his new relationship their blessing, but still cautioned him to be careful with his heart after the way his marriage ended.



He concluded the episode by crowning the fact that he is getting married again as the biggest highlight of season five of LTDWS.



Episode 10 also chronicled the traditional ceremony his family had organised for him in an effort to resolve some long-standing ancestral issues within the family ahead of the highly anticipated rites that are set to happen for his own daughter Bahumi Madisakwane.



He later gave fans a glimpse inside the reviled True Love cover shoot he did with Palesa and Bahumi – a moment that he called “monumental” in his family’s life.



Viewers also got to see a brief chat between him and Vusi in reaction to news of Riky Rick’s passing, which once again prompted Somizi to reflect on hitting rock bottom and understanding some of what Riky Rick might have been going through at the moment he decided to end it all.



Later on in the episode, we also saw the moment that Somizi first saw the redesign of his wedding ring, which he asked his jewellers to work on after his divorce.



The final LTDWS episode concluded with him sharing how the support and love from his friends and family “saved his life” after his divorce.



“Whenever you are faced with challenges and turmoil and trials and tribulations, be still. Stop fiddling and peddling and trying to revenge and trying to do this. Be still for he is God. Let go and let God.”

READ NEXT: Is Kelly Khumalo really wrong for saying she ‘made’ Senzo? Somizi will love wholeheartedly and unapologetically kuyo dala wena with opinions #LTDWSOMIZI pic.twitter.com/85xiN268fv— Thelma Mabasa (@Thelma_Mabasa) July 6, 2022 This level of self love???? ☺ marry yourself wena Som-som #LTDWSOMIZI pic.twitter.com/XjhTR2w5Jw— ????NoZulu -KaMajola???? (@nthabih_M21) July 6, 2022 Have y'all watched the last episode ya season 5 hle guys??????????? #LTDWSOMIZI pic.twitter.com/Xqh7C807LS— A PENELOPÈ???? (@Pedi_Kween) July 6, 2022

“If you have no idea what I am talking about, look at the situation that I have been in and how I responded or the lack of a response and the impact that it had. Silence is truly… figuratively and literally golden!”

ALSO READ: Somizi’s ‘exes’ cause a stir together at the Durban July