Ludik: Watch the trailer for Netflix’s first Afrikaans drama co-produced by Anele Mdoda

Kaunda Selisho

The excitement around Netflix’s first-ever Afrikaans drama, Ludik, is palpable and the trailer, which went live on Tuesday, ramped things up a notch for fans who can’t wait for the show to start streaming.



The explosive 6-episode series follows the story of Daan Ludik, portrayed by South African and Hollywood icon Arnold Vosloo as he tries to drag his empire out of a scandalous mess.

“Guns are fired, diamonds are stolen, relationships are tested as Daan Ludik’s whole world is under fire in Netflix’s first Afrikaans series set to premiere on 26 August 2022,” explained the streaming giant in a statement.

Vosloo’s character is described as a man who comes from nothing and has built his own kingdom.

Arnold Vosloo as Daan Ludik. Picture: Supplied

“This successful furniture salesman is the face of his business. He is heard on radio, seen on television and billboards. A family man in the affluent Pretoria East, but with a secret that is connected to the underworld.

“With his family life in turmoil, Daan’s resourcefulness and priorities are constantly challenged as he risks exposure, losing his family, jail time and death. As he struggles to keep his personal relationships and business intact, he has to rely on both old and new allies to prevail.”

The action is already calling my name! ???? This looks proper South Africa ???????????????????????????????????????????? #Ludik https://t.co/yD8woADecr— ????????Lisa Mncube???????? (@Lisa_dust10) July 26, 2022

The show also stars comedian and actor Rob van Vuuren in what has been billed as “his most challenging performance yet”.

In Ludik, van Vuuren takes on the role of Swys De Villiers, a troubled widower desperate to take a stand in his life.

Swys De Villiers and Daan Ludik pull out all the stops in their fight for revenge, unbeknownst to both men that those closest to them stand in their way.

The cast also includes renowned and beloved South African stars Lizz Meiring (Maureen Ludik), Terence Bridgett (DJ Jakes), Inge Beckmann (Rina Goosen) and Sean Cameron Michael (Arend Brown) who all play an integral part in the unravelling of Daan Ludik’s empire.

The show was created by Paul Buys and Annemarie van Basten, and lists broadcaster Anele Mdoda as one of its Executive Producers alongside Paul Buys and Frankie Du Toit of Rose and Oaks Media.

Okes !!! The trailer for the series I produced with my partners is out. Netflix. August. https://t.co/qRUZS1Eq5j LUDIK !!!!— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) July 26, 2022

Ludik was directed by Ian Gabriel and Harold Holscher.