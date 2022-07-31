M-Net to exclusively air three-part Reeva Steenkamp documentary

Kaunda Selisho

The month of August is gearing up to be a blockbuster month for television viewing and yet another promising title has been added to the list – a three-part documentary series based on the life of the late Reeva Steenkamp and the events which led to her shocking death on Valentine’s Day in 2013.

It has been nine years since Reeva’s senseless and brutal death at the hands of her then-boyfriend Oscar Pistorius and the moment in history deeply embedded in the minds of millions across the globe.

During Women’s Month – which also happens to be Reeva’s birthday month – TV channel M-Net will premiere what they call an emotive and sensitively told three-part documentary series titled My Name is Reeva.

What to expect from the Reeva doccie

Part 1 of My Name is Reeva will premiere on M-Net (DStv Channel 101) on Monday, 25 August at 8:30pm.

Part 2 is scheduled to air on Thursday, 1 September and Part 3 on Thursday, 8 September at 8:30pm. Thereafter, all three parts will be available on DStv’s Catch Up platform.

The documentary was made by WB Productions in partnership with Cactus Tree Entertainment, Bloodrose Productions, and Australia’s Global City Group and M-Net managed to acquire the rights to it. The channel plans to broadcast the documentary across Africa.

The true crime docuseries was directed by two-time SAFTA-nominated director, producer and writer, Warren Batchelor of WB Productions and it was produced by David Taylor. The script for part of the series was written by SAFTA winner Justin Strydom.

“The docuseries gives life to Reeva Steenkamp’s existence through intimate interviews with her parents as well as close friends and family, showing that a beautiful, intelligent, and beloved woman was taken in the prime of her life. It presents you with an in-depth analysis of what happened that fateful night; and it tells you of the effect of Reeva’s death had on those who loved her most,” said M-Net in a statement.

“We fully endorse Warren and his team to bring out the truth in this documentary and show the world who Reeva really was,” said her parents, Barry and June Steenkamp.

Their sentiments were echoed by Cactus Tree Entertainment’s co-presidents, Benn Watson and Liz Levenson: “Too often, and especially in this case, the victims of crimes are overlooked. Along with our amazing production partners and the Steenkamp family, we are honoured to be able to bring this story to screen.”

“M-Net thanks Cactus Tree Entertainment, Bloodrose Productions, and Australia’s Global City Group for highlighting this project to us. Our channel mission is to broadcast programmes of the highest personal interest and best production quality. We are sure that My Name is Reeva will bring many viewers to understand the vital full story of a major South African life event,” said Jan du Plessis, Director of Content from M-Net.

Parole for Pistorius?

Reeva Steenkamp and Oscar Pistorius at the Feather Awards at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg | Picture: Lucky Nxumalo/ AFP

While millions followed the ins and outs of the trial and its aftermath, the woman at the centre of it all, Reeva, has been almost forgotten.

Now, just seven years after his conviction for murder, Pistorius could be eligible to be considered for parole and this news that generated a media storm – not least because of the Victim Offender Dialogue process that will ultimately bring him face to face with the parents of his victim.

“As Barry and June seek justice for their daughter and having agreed to an audience with Pistorius ahead of the parole hearing, they want answers: why did this senseless murder happen at all?” added M-Net.

My Name is Reeva attempts to answer this question, but more importantly, it tells the true story of Reeva Steenkamp: her triumphs in the face of adversity, her fullness, her beauty and her humanness, from the lens of those who loved her most.

