Top 10 stories of the day: IFP deputy chief whip’s ‘assassination’| Afrikaners continue to leave| Olorato laid to rest

In today’s news update, friends, family and community members gathered at the Bloemfontein City Hall in the Free State to pay their final respects to Olorato Mongale.

The 30-year-old was killed, and her body dumped, after she went on a date last Sunday in Johannesburg.

This comes as the IFP calls on police to leave no stone unturned in their search for the killers of its Deputy Chief Whip, Khethamabala Sithole.

Sithole was killed by unknown assailants on Saturday evening in Katlehong, Gauteng. Provincial Secretary Alco Ngobese was also injured in the shooting and is currently receiving treatment.

Weather tomorrow: 02 June 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay on Monday.

“Heavy westerly to south-westerly swells, with wave heights of 4 to 4.5 meters, are expected between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay on Sunday, but between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay on Monday,” warned the weather service. Full weather forecast here.

IFP want answers after deputy chief whip’s ‘assassination’

IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said details around Sithole’s death “are still sketchy at the moment”, but the party urged police to find those responsible for the murder.

Picture: The Witness

“It is the IFP’s expectation that the law enforcement agencies will spare no effort to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice.”

CONTINUE READING: IFP want answers after deputy chief whip’s ‘assassination’

WATCH: Olorato Mongale remembered as ‘light extinguished too soon’, police vow action

The Mongale family have questioned how a “broken” justice system had allowed the men accused of kidnapping to be set free into society.

Olorato Mongale. Picture: X

At the service, Mongale was described as an adventurous young woman who shone brightly in all she did.

“She was not just talented but also a beacon of energy and promise

“Her light was extinguished far too soon. Her life was filled with dreams, laughter and love. Let us carry her memory forward. She has gone home,” family spokesperson Criselda Kananda told mourners.

CONTINUE READING: WATCH: Olorato Mongale remembered as ‘light extinguished too soon’, police vow action

Afrikaner ‘refugees’ continue to arrive in US on commercial flights – reports

More Afrikaners reportedly continue to leave South Africa for the United States as part of the Afrikaner resettlement programme offered by President Donald Trump.

Picture for illustration. A group of Afrikaners gathered outside the American Embassy in Pretoria to deliver a memorandum to US President Donald Trump. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen



Relations between South Africa and the US have been on shaky ground amid false claims of a white genocide from the Trump administration and the signing of the Expropriation Bill.

CONTINUE READING: Afrikaner ‘refugees’ continue to arrive in US on commercial flights – reports

‘Looting using matric papers’: Why did NW printing job price jump by around R100m?

There are concerns of possible “looting” and corruption within the North West education department after it signed a new matric paper printing job that costs four times what it did last year.

Anxious student sitting for examination in a school hall. Picture: Stock

The department has disputed the amount, but revealed the actual amount is over R100 million. It justified the cost by saying it included not only printing but also other logistics like storage and distribution.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Looting using matric papers’: Why did NW printing job price jump by around R100m?

You can still play Lotto today, after last-minute announcement

There will be no disruptions to lottery operations as Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau has appointed a temporary licensee.

Picture: Stock

Tau announced on Saturday that he has concluded successful negotiations with Ithuba Holdings and signed a temporary licence agreement for them to operate the National Lottery and Sports Pool for a period of 12 months, effective from 1 June 2025.

CONTINUE READING: You can still play Lotto today, after last-minute announcement

