‘Mohale: On The Record’ – Revelations that will make you go ‘yoh’

After having his name come up so much on the fifth season of Living The Dream With Somizi (LTDWS), streaming service Showmax sought to give Somizi Mhlongo’s ex-husband Mohale Motaung a chance to tell his side of the story in his own special titled Mohale: On The Record.

After having watched the special a few times, I can conclude that Mohale did not answer what was being asked in parts of the interview.



Despite this, Mohale managed to make it through a 51-minute interview (intercut with a video package from his family and moments from LTDWS) to give us his side of the story and the end result is a number of moments that will make any viewers of Mohale: On The Record go “yoh.”

Yoh is a common South African exclamation, often used in moments of shock and this special provides the perfect instance to use it.

Somizi’s friends looked the other way?

As a person with friends, it would be easy to understand the dislike that Somizi’s friends publicly declare for Mohale in light of their break up, however, things become concerning when one hears Mohale’s version of events that paint Somizi’s friends as people who begged him to stay even after they had witnessed him being (allegedly) abused.

Chief among them is actor, businessman and queer activist Thami Kotlolo, popularly known as Thami Dish.

Thami featured in the earlier seasons of LTDWS and often provided the colour commentary for the moments in their relationship that were captured on camera.

Early suggestions for an open-relationship

With little to no context about the kinds of conversations they previously had about the configuration of their relationship, Mohale revealed that just a day after Somizi proposed to him, he already wanted to open their relationship up to a third party.



Later on in the special, Mohale stated that despite suggesting ways to “spice things up in the bedroom,” Somizi was never honest about disliking sex with Mohale.

Mohale Motaung being interviewed by Aldrin Sampear on Showmax’s ‘Mohale: On the Record’ | Picture: Supplied

Somizi going behind Mohale’s back to speak to his boss

Throughout Mohale: On The Record, Somizi is painted as a controlling lover, but the revelation that he went behind Mohale’s back to speak to his boss in an effort to get her to “release” him from his job to enable him to travel with Somizi is astonishing.

“Without my knowledge, Somizi sent an email to my boss, asking her that she releases me to go to Paris because flights and accommodation had been booked.”

Mohale then claimed Somizi asked him to resign from his full-time job despite indicating a previous interest in having a partner who was not working in the entertainment industry.

“He really wanted me to be a house husband, that was his biggest dream and when I didn’t allow for myself to be in that position, a lot of things started to go wrong in that relationship.”

Mohale also confirmed rumours that Somizi and his former best friend, TT Mbha, were no longer speaking because the reality star asked his friend to block Mohale from getting a job with the Fergusons.



“He denied it to the people but he told me the truth… He told me that he went and told TT Mbha to speak to the Fergusons at that time, because he was close to them, to not hire me.”



“Somizi was angry about the fact that TT was not loyal enough to come up with a story at the the time to tell me so that I don’t find out that he is the one who told TT to go to the Fergusons.”

‘He wants half’

Accusations of wanting 50% of Somizi’s estate have been one of the most talked about things about the latest season of LTDWS and Mohale says it’s all BS.

He goes on to layout communications from his lawyer to Somizi’s lawyer which he says clearly state the things Mohale wants from his ex-husband which include the clothes he left at Somizi’s home, to be reimbursed for damage to his car inflicted by Somizi and half of the money paid to them for their wedding special (R1.5 million in total reportedly owed to them both by the production house behind the special, Legend Manqele’s Bar Leader TV).

Mohale further suggests that it was Somizi’s suggestion that they split everything down the middle.

And that’s not even half of it! Mohale: On The Record is currently streaming on Showmax.

