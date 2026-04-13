‘I was hoping it won’t turn into a me vs him’: Thato Immaculate addresses backlash after break-up announcement

The 'Big Brother Mzansi' star said she decided to walk out of her marriage after what she described as an 'irreconcilable' incident.

Thato Immaculate has addressed public reaction following her announcement that she is divorcing her husband, Gashwan Mthombeni.

The television and radio personality confirmed last week that the couple, who met on Big Brother Mzansi season three, had decided to part ways after what she described as an “irreconcilable” incident.

“Our families have met to discuss the matters, and as I have shared with them and in his presence, this is a decision I stand firm on. Out of respect for our families and for the sake of my son, I will not be going into further details,” she said in a statement.

The couple, who have been married for three years, share a child.

Thato said she will now focus on raising her child and building a stable future.

“I would have never wanted to raise my child alone; however, I have always maintained that there are certain non-negotiables I cannot compromise on, no matter how insignificant to the next person. I will not betray myself, I never have, and I am not going to start now,” she said.

Official statement and out of respect for our families I will not be commenting further : pic.twitter.com/lPldkVUVWs — Thato Immaculate M (@callherthato) April 11, 2026

ALSO READ: Rachel Kolisi explains why she will never drop the Kolisi surname

Addressing speculations

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Thato responded to speculation about the reasons behind the separation, after some social media users suggested infidelity or gender-based violence.

“It’s so interesting how ruling out infidelity means GBV according to X and X only. However, more interesting that people assume I would deem that ‘insignificant to others’ as my statement reads ‘non-negotiables that I will not compromise on no matter how insignificant to others’.

“There isn’t a world where GBV and infidelity and cheating would be insignificant,” she wrote.

She said she could not control public assumptions and had hoped the situation would not be turned into her versus Gash1.

“I can’t control the assumptions, and I was hoping it won’t turn into a me vs him, but let’s be guided. Let me log off,” she said.

NOW READ: Connie Ferguson, Thabo Rametsi and Connie Chiume honoured at the first ever Directors Guild of South Africa Creatives Awards