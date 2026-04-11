DA must offer South Africa more, says Geordin Hill-Lewis

Hill-Lewis and Sibusiso Dyonase from Sedibeng District Municipality are competing for the position of DA federal leader.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the DA should offer South Africa more than “competence” if it wishes to become the country’s majority party.

He was speaking on Saturday at the party’s federal congress in Midrand, where he asked delegates to vote for him to replace John Steenhuisen as party leader.

“Our mission is building the DA into the biggest party in South Africa. That is the prize before us, not victory for its own sake and not power as an end in itself, but growth, a purpose and strength in the service of our beautiful country, a party strong enough to shape the future of South Africa in line with our values.

“But if we are to be that party, then the DA must offer South Africa more than competence alone. Of course, competence matters a great deal, and it is our greatest strength, but on its own it cannot be enough,” he said.

DA in touch with all South Africans?

Hill-Lewis said his vision is of a DA that is in touch with the lived experiences of all South Africans.

“South Africa is, of course, hungry for a party that can govern, that can fix our towns and cities, but it is also hungry for a party that understands what life is like for ordinary people struggling to get by, a party that listens, shows up and takes people seriously. So the DA must combine competence with humility, principle with humanity and discipline with warmth. That is the kind of politics I believe in,” he said.

Hill-Lewis said he wants to offer the DA leadership that is rooted in service and grounded in accountability.

“No one in our party is bigger than the cause we serve,” he said.

How to grow the party

At the same time, he said he is proud of the achievements of the DA.

“We must be honest with ourselves, we have so much to be proud of, we already govern better than anybody in South Africa, but our task now is bigger than defending our record, our record speaks for itself. Our task now is to become a political home for the millions of South Africans, who like us and feel warm towards us, but don’t yet feel that they can lend us their vote.

“We will not do that by simply repeating that we are better than the rest. Of course we are better than the rest, but that is not the ceiling of our ambition… We must be the most hopeful option, the most credible option, the most serious option and the most human option,” he said.

Earning the trust of all South Africans

Hill-Lewis said he wants the DA to reach out to the hearts of all South Africans.

“We must be a party that all South Africans can see and hear, but also feel.

“That means building a political culture inside our party that reflects the kind of country we want to build outside, a culture where we seek the best for one another, where we celebrate each other’s successes, where we uphold the highest standards, where we exercise focus and discipline and where we demonstrate service to all.”

Hill-Lewis said he wants to get the DA more “connected” so that it earns the trust of those that have never voted for this party before.

“I believe the DA has a duty to offer the country a governing alternative of real depth, integrity and hope so I ask for your support not for my sake but for the sake of the bigger mission we share together, a stronger DA for a stronger South Africa,” he said.

There are around 2 000 delegates at the party’s congress. They will start voting for their federal leader and other positions on Sunday morning. The voting process will be electronic, and the results will be announced in the afternoon.