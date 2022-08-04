‘Bathong Dragon Ball Z’ – SA reacts to new supernatural Netflix series ‘The Brave Ones’

Kaunda Selisho

Earlier this week, Netflix announced the release of its upcoming supernatural drama The Brave Ones, launching this Spring on 16 September 2022, and South African audiences are an equal mix of intrigued, proud and amused by the genre of the show.

Created by renowned film director, writer and actor Akin Omotoso, the captivating six-episode series unfolds in the parallel worlds of modern-day South Africa and the supernatural world of African gods and divine beings – a type of story that local storytellers don’t often have the budget and technical support to tell.

“Set in modern-day South Africa, this captivating supernatural series is inspired by the rich mythology of African gods and divine beings. It tells the story of ordinary township girl Ntsiki (Sthandile Nkosi), who discovers she is a mystical being,” explained Netflix.

Sthandile Nkosi as Ntsiki Gasa on Netflix’s ‘The Brave Ones’. Picture: Screenshot

The character is actually a mystical being reincarnated as a human who sets out to avenge her sister’s death.

However, on her journey, she faces a powerful and determined enemy in Ayanda Mbatha (Nomalanga Nkosi), the ruthless wife of an equally heartless land-grabbing property developer, Luthando Mbatha (Tony Kgoroge) who has her own compelling reasons for exploiting the powers of The Brave Ones.

To defeat her formidable enemies and save her family from destruction, Ntsiki must learn to use and harness her superpowers.

Nomalanga Nkosi as Ayanda Mbatha on Netflix’s ‘The Brave Ones’. Picture: Screenshot

The aforementioned cast will be joined by actors Bonko Khoza, Zamani Mbatha, Pheello Kotelo and Sthandiwe Kgoroge.

The cast of The Brave Ones will be rounded out by legendary Yule Masiteng who, according to Netflix, delivers a powerful act as the all-knowing elder, Ndyebo.

Yule Masiteng as Ndyebo on Netflix’s ‘The Brave Ones’. Picture: Screenshot

Watch the trailer for new South African Netflix drama ‘The Brave Ones’

Audiences were ​ intrigued, proud of and amused by the trailer shared on social media platforms last week.

“Bathong Dragon Ball Z,” tweeted @SirGordonJames in response to the trailer.

“South African TV is making me so proud honestly,” commented @XoliMdaki.

“This looks lit!!” added rapper and producer @SeanPages.

“The African content I signed up for,” said Instagram user @hopeee_k.

“If there is one thing Netflix South Africa is doing, it is giving us QUALITY. You people are working OVER TIME. *sings in you know where the denja is* beautiful stuff NetflixSA,” said mimsyxo.