Ellen Pompeo reduces appearances on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Citizen Reporter

Ellen Pompeo, the lead since season one of the most popular and watched medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy, will feature less in the upcoming season.

Pompeo portrays the role of Dr Meredith Grey, with many characters’ storylines focused and centred around her.

Deadline reported the actress has signed on for season 19 but only on a part-time basis. Pompeo will only appear in eight out of the 22 episodes expected for the latest season.

The reason for this is because she has signed on to appear in an eight-episode limited series on Hulu which focuses on the ongoing case of Ukraine-born orphan, Natalia Grace Barnett.

Barnett and her US adoptive parents claimed that she was an adult “sociopath” pretending to be a child.

Pompeo will play a character named Kristen. The series is written by Katie Robbins, however, no additional details were provided.

Grey’s Anatomy fans don’t need to worry, though. Pompeo will remain onboard as a narrator and executive producer of the Shonda Rhimes-created series.

In addition, the 52-year-old will serve as an executive producer on the new Hulu project, which was written by Katie Robbins.

Pompeo has appeared on Grey’s Anatomy since 2006.

The show has adjusted to world issues and climate, from having LGBTQIA+ lead characters to tackling race, the Covid-19 pandemic, and abortion rights in the United States.

The cast released a TikTok video urging women to get on birth control in light of the landmark Wade vs Roe, ruling, which effectively reversed abortion rights.

The scene begins with Grey’s Anatomy’s lead character, Dr Grey (Pompeo), saying knowledge is power, followed by a no-nonsense chief-of-staff and queen of sass, Dr Miranda Bailey – portrayed by Chandra Wilson – reminding women of their power.

Other cast members join in with all sorts of family planning advice aimed at arming women for a dark future ahead.

READ NEXT: WATCH: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ cast give family planning advice