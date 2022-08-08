WATCH: 5 #RoastOfKhanyi videos to get you in the mood 

Kaunda Selisho

The Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau (#RoastOfKhanyi) is set to air for the first time tonight and audiences are itching to hear what was said about the first black woman to ever be roasted in the franchise’s 19-year history.

“Prepare to be triggered” – that’s the tagline for #RoastOfKhanyi which was taped last month at the Teatro at Montecasino which welcomed an audience of an estimated 2 000 people for the first time since the pandemic and the lockdown that followed.

Some of the people selected to be on the roast panel include the likes of radio personality Sol Phenduka, national treasure Sello Maake Ka Ncube and Hip Hop’s baddest baddie Nadia Nakai.

They were joined by comedy royalty and actress Celeste Ntuli, award-winning radio host SelBeyonce Mkhize, seasoned broadcast personality and entrepreneur Tbo Touch, Cape Town’s favourite rapper YoungstaCPT and crime-busting investigative TV stalwart Devi Sankaree Govender.

South African comedy icon John Vlismas even agreed to briefly pop out of a comfortable retirement to add his signature flavour of dark and no-holds-barred comedy to the festivities which were overseen by Roastmaster Mpho Popps Modikoane.

Not only will viewers be keen to hear what is said about Khanyi, a woman who has been tabloid fodder for almost two decades, but they also just want to hear who was funny and who wasn’t.

Comedy Central has been teasing the #RoastOfKhanyi premiere for weeks with some snippets of the jokes and we put together a few from the panel to get you in the mood.

Mpho Popps

Roast Master Mpho Popps Modikoane was not impressed with fellow panelist Tbo Touch’s opening set.

He also was not a fan of Selbeyonce’s outfit for the night.

I still don’t understand why @ThisIsSelby decided to wear an outfit from “Sheet street” ????????????



I repeat “No one is safe!”



Tonight it’s on ???????????? #RoastOfKhanyi on @ComedyCentralAF @ShowmaxOnline @DStv (122) at 21:00! Set your reminders ⏰ pic.twitter.com/8PNA7vAQQ8— Mpho Popps Modikoane (@MphoPopps) August 8, 2022

Celeste Ntuli

Comedian Celeste Ntuli proved why she is one of the greatest to ever do it with a set that is bound to keep viewers in stitches from start to finish.

What is a REAL black woman? @celestentuli tells us on the #RoastOfKhanyi. Countdown: 2 days to go. pic.twitter.com/v1l4EliHIx— Showmax South Africa (@ShowmaxOnline) August 6, 2022

John Vlismas

Never one to mince his words, John Vlismas said things that most would not say but definitely expected him to.

If you're expecting roses and soft landings from John? Forget it ????.#RoastofKhanyi on 8 August, 21:00 on DStv, Ch122 & @ShowmaxOnline@fortyshort pic.twitter.com/i81PryCM0r— Comedy Central Africa (@ComedyCentralAF) August 7, 2022

Devi Sankaree Govender

Because of the kind of journalist she is, audiences were worried she might not be funny but the host of The Devi Show on eNCA was pleasantly hilarious.

Where to watch ‘The Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau’

The Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau brought to you by Showmax is set to premiere on Comedy Central and Showmax on Monday, 8 August, at 9pm CAT.

Viewers will be able to stream the uncensored and uncut version of #RoastOfKhanyi on Showmax from 15 August.

READ NEXT: #RoastOfKhanyi review – Khanyi Mbau can take a joke but she can’t tell one