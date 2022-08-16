Meet the star-studded cast for kykNET’s new Afrikaans drama ‘Fraksie’

Citizen Reporter

Fraksie, kykNET’s brand new drama series will have viewers nailed to the edge of their seats by the intriguing storyline and characters.

One of the writers and producers of the series Louis Pretorius said the series is darker than their previous work and viewers should know that there are times when it will be difficult to like some of the characters.

The series, which is set in Stellenbosch, was written and produced by Louis and Albert Snyman. They were also responsible for hit series such as Die Boekklub, Troukoors and Fynskrif.

Meet Fraksie’s award-winning cast:

Schalk Smith

The lead character, Schalk Smit, played by Edwin van der Walt, is an investment manager with dreams of becoming a dollar millionaire. He is married to Nina (Roeline Daneel) whose mother, Deidré (Hélène Truter), comes from old money. Nina’s father, Willem (André Jacobs), is an oncologist and her sister, Bianca (Daneel van der Walt), is an anaesthetist. Zac (Alex van Dyk) and Mari (Jana Malan) are Schalk and Nina’s teenage children.

Tim

Tim (Marlo Minnaar) is a computer science lecturer in Pretoria and recently married Chantel (Crystal Donna Roberts). In his free time he developed QPI (Quick Payment Interface) and he is looking for an investor.

Jana

Jana (Trix Viviers) is a commercial lawyer and went to school with Schalk and Tim. She moved to Stellenbosch six months earlier leaving behind her husband, Alwyn (Sean Marco Vorster), and daugter, Emmy (Izebella Louw). In Stellenbosch she meets Jack (Duane Williams), who causes problems in her and Alwyn’s marriage.

Other members of the cast

Melt Sieberhagen is Henk, Schalk’s boss, and Brendon Daniels is Donovan, an events planner and Henk’s housemate. Ilse Klink is Judy, Chantal’s mother, and Gerwen Simon is Anél, her sister. Also in the cast is Natalia Da Rocha as Jack’s grandmother, Lee-Ann van Rooi and Pierre van Pletzen as Schalk’s boss at T&M Holdings and Hendrik Nieuwoudt as Henk’s son, JP.

Louis and Albert said that althoug it was challenging to cast the series, they believe they have a stellar cast.

Fraksie will air on kykNET from Tuesday, 13 September, at 8pm. It will also be available on DStv Catchup.