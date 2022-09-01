New faces join ‘The Wife’ for third and final season

Lethabo Malatsi

The highly anticipated return of the award-winning Showmax telenovela The Wife was recently confirmed along with the announcement of new faces in the cast which are set to join the show for its third and final season.

The likes of Sello Motloung, Bongo Maffin’s Stoan Seate, and Mo Setumo from South African telenovela The Queen will be joining the third season of The Wife, amongst others.

Inspired by Dudu Busani-Dube’s bestselling book Naledi His Love, season three of The Wife will return to South African screens in November 2022.

The explosive new season will centre on two star-crossed lovers: Tswana doctor Naledi Montsho and Zulu taxi driver Qhawe, played by Gaisang K Noge (House of Zwide) opposite Kwenzo Ngcobo, dubbed “the Woolworths of amadoda [men]” by Twitter.

This season, the series will expand beyond the Johannesburg taxi industry to Royal Thabeng and the North West where the stories of the new faces in the cast will play out.

“With Naledi missing and the Zulu brothers’ crimes now front page news, the third and final season of The Wife is going to be explosive. The Zulu brothers may have finally met their match in Naledi’s family,” said head writer Busisiwe Ntintili.

Which new faces are joining ‘The Wife’ in season three?

Sello Motloung (Blood Psalms) as Naledi’s father, Kgosi

Bongo Maffin’s Stoan Seate as Sefako, Qhawe’s romantic rival for Naledi

Mo Setumo (The Queen) as Tshidi, Naledi’s elder sister

Terrence Ngwila (Lioness) as Detective Baloyi

2022 SAFTA nominee Mathews Rantsoma (Nhlamulo on Scandal!) as Tsietsi

Ncebakazi Pilingane (Eva on DiepCity) as Xoli, Sambulo’s love interest

‘Contrary to Twitter rumours’

Following reports that the lead – Hlomu played by Mbalenhle Mavimbela – will be leaving the show, Multichoice confirmed that Mavimbela will be returning this season, alongside Linda Majola as her brother Langa, including Zikhona Sodlaka who plays Mandisa; and Khanyi Mbau and Mondli Makhoba as Zandile and Nkosana – the lead couple in season two.

The only change to The Wife this season is the role of Mqhele, as it was re-casted due to Bonko Khoza not returning for the third season. SAFTA winner Wiseman Mncube (Jama in eHostela) is set to replace Khoza rounding off the set of new faces added to the show.

Showmax said there’ll be bigger roles this season for Sipho Ndlovu, SAFTA nominee Thulane Shange and Swelihle Luthuli as Zulu brothers Sambulo, Mqoqi and Ntsika.

