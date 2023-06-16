Afrikaans TV shows added to kykNET Silwerskerm Film Festival awards ceremony

By Xanet Scheepers

Actors from South African television shows aired on kykNET and kykNET&kie will also be honoured at this year’s kykNET Silwerskerm Festival, the channel announced in a statement this week.

The channel said the glamorous new awards ceremony, taking place on Saturday, 26 August, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, is destined to become a highlight on the South African entertainment calendar.

The awards ceremony will be screened on kykNET (DStv Channel 144) on Sunday, 27 August.

The prestigious local film festival, which is in its 11th year, will showcase several brand-new local full-length features, six short documentary films and 14 short films from 23 – 23 August at the Bay Hotel and Theatre on The Bay in Camps Bay.

When the return of the awards was first announced in February this year, M-Net Director for Premium Channels, Waldimar Pelser, said that the Silwerskerm Film Festival plays a seminal role in the sustainability of the local film and television industry as it’s the launch pad for high-quality films as well as the careers of bright and promising storytellers.

ALSO SEE: MultiChoice loses more than 100 000 subscribers – blames load shedding and economy

Bigger and better Silwerskerm Film Festival

This year, kykNET expands the film festival, which has invested in the local film industry and young talent for more than a decade.

The festival’s successful short film mentorship project has branched out to include short documentaries.

The first six documentary short films focus on a variety of fascinating subjects.

One of the documentary films, Langafstand, follow the path of cross-country athlete Deon-Lee Hendricks, who, with the help of his coach and athletics legends Elana van Zyl and Zola Budd, prepares for the trial that could lead to his selection for the South African team to compete in Australia.

’n Gids vir Louzanne, is an inspirational sports documentary that explores the complex, symbiotic relationship between visually impaired Bloemfontein paralympic athlete Louzanne Coetzee and her race guides.

Teater na die mense, Call of the Wild, Besmet and Born Behind Bars are the other short documentary films that will be screened during the Silwerskerm Film Festival.

In the poignant Call of the Wild, viewers will see how a unique sound safari grants a young blind woman access to the wonders of nature. Picture: Supplied

Sneak peek of brand new tv shows

For the first time, the packed festival programme will also feature pilot episodes of brand-new television and streaming series.

The titles of the TV programmes of which the pilot episodes will be screened are still under wraps but will be announced shortly, the channel said on Thursday.

Following the festival, all the films will make their way to kykNET and the streaming service Showmax. The feature films will also be available on DStv BoxOffice, and some will enjoy theatrical releases.

For the complete Silwerskerm Festival programme, visit the festival website at www.silwerskermfees.co.za