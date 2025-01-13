Meet ‘BBMzansi’ season 5 housemates: A revamped house and a new host

This season introduced 24 new housemates ready to compete for the coveted title and the R2 million grand prize.

The highly anticipated fifth season of Big Brother Mzansi (BBMzansi) premiered on Sunday at 6 pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) and Mzansi Wethu (DStv Channel 163).

The show kicked off with a dazzling launch night featuring performances by Amapiano sensations Zee Nxumalo and Pabi Cooper.

Pabi Cooper performing at the BBMzansi opening night. Picture: Supplied

Joining the fresh faces in the house was the show’s new host, Smash Afrika, taking over from fan favourite Lawrence Maleka.

BBMzansiS5 presenter, Smash Afrika. Picture: Supplied

The newly revamped Big Brother house also made its debut, showcasing a luxurious and dynamic environment.

The first 20 housemates were introduced, each bringing unique personalities and ambitions to Biggie’s house.

The dynamic group includes educators, corporate professionals, students, and creatives such as actors, models, and artists.

Biggie spiced up the launch with a surprise twist: four extra housemates joined the competition through a strategic game led by contestant Bonni Bee, bringing the total to 24 housemates.

Here is the list of all 24 contestants for Big Brother Mzansi Season 5:

Abobo (Abongile Salli) – (30) Educator, actor, and football enthusiast from Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

Mandy Hagan (Amanda Makhathini) – (25) Supermum from Johannesburg with a love for dancing, singing, and beauty.

Ezra (Abongile Mhambi) – (27) Farmer and gym enthusiast from Butterworth, East London.

Sweet Guluva (Akhonamathemba Mbele) – (23) Multitalented student, actor, model, and barber from Cape Town.

Ash-ley Ogle – (26) Fashion enthusiast and Christ lover from Durban.

Beekay (Bokang Chephetsa) – (23) Cable official and fashion/events enthusiast from Qwaqwa.

Bonni Bee (Bongiwe Booi) – (27) Verbal expressionist and people person from Johannesburg.

Kay B (Florence Mphirime) – (22) Final-year education student and CEO from Bloemfontein.

Nate (Fortunate Setwaba) – (25) Medical orthotist, makeup artist, and content creator from Johannesburg.

Savage (Hassaan Rigney) – (29) International fitness director from Johannesburg.

Jojo (Karabo Sejojo) – (22) Dramatic and energetic woman from Bloemfontein.

Luzuko (Luzuko Mashalaba) – (26) Sports enthusiast and avid reader from Johannesburg.

Mata (Mathapelo Mashila) – (27) Artist and adventurer from Vaal.

Melino (Mmelesi Mothei) – (33) Super extroverted and adventurous man from Soweto.

Gugu (Nokulunga Ndabezitha) – (34) Corporate professional and creative from Johannesburg.

Philile (Philile Nzama) – (31) Zulu maiden and identical twin from Durban.

Muzi-TheMbuzi (Muziomhle Mdluli) – (29) Photographer with a bright personality from Johannesburg.

Nsuku (Nsuku Mabunda) – (29) Model and acting enthusiast pursuing advanced studies from Johannesburg.

Sipha Lee (Sphamandla Mthembu) – (29) Grassroots football coach and Man United fan from Johannesburg.

Mshini (Siphesihle Lekwadu) – (23) Energetic tutor and football lover from Johannesburg.

Siphesihle (Siphesihle Mabaso) – (28) Financial advisor and go-getter from Secunda.

Swiss (Siyabonga Mlangeni) – (28) Cybersecurity student and basketball coach from Pietermaritzburg.

Tyrone (Tyrone Willard) – (26) Multilingual and vibrant individual from Johannesburg.

Uyanda (Uyanda Hlangabezo) – (23) Pedagogical practitioner with a positive aura from Gqeberha.

