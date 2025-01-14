Former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Yolanda Mukondi hangs out with US rapper Rick Ross in Cape Town [VIDEO]

Before flying to Cape Town to hang with Rick Ross, Yolanda Mukondi made an emotional return to the Big Brother house.

US rapper Rick Ross hung out with Former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Yolanda Mukondi last night after landing in Cape Town for a holiday.

“Biggest boss in the game, Ricky Rose, out here in Cape Town. I linked up with one of the most iconic creators in the country, we taking this globally?” asked the US rapper in an Instagram reel with Mukondi sitting adjacent.

Hanging out with South Africans isn’t new for the US rapper, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts II.

A few years ago he went to Katlehong, a township where South African rapper Kwesta hails from, where he met Kwesta’s grandmother.

A song came out of that visit, titled I Came I Saw which saw parts of the song’s video showing the two rappers at Kwesta’s grandmother’s house.

Mukondeleli’s emotional return to Big Brother house

The fifth season of Big Brother Mzansi (BBMzansi) premiered on Sunday at 6pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) and Mzansi Wethu (DStv Channel 163).

Mukondeleli, who was part of the previous season, visited the house and said it felt like being home. “I had the opportunity to visit Biggie’s house, and it really felt like home,” she said.

“I experienced mixed emotions, and some tears were shared. That house changed my life in a positive way; I am here today because of God first and that house,” shared Mukondeleli.

Rick Ross impressed by Cape Town

“The beautiful motherland, Cape Town, we’re here. The boss here, look how beautiful this is,” the rapper said in his Instagram Reels soon after landing as they drove past the beach.

“South Africa the boss back, the boss home, thank you for having me. Let’s have some fun, let’s make history, let’s create some content, let’s make sure the rest of the world recognise our greatness, our beauty or visions. It’s the vibe I’m in, Cape Town, I just touched down.”

While enjoying the ocean’s view, the rapper said he spotted a whale.

“I told you I seen a whale; I seen it. The African that’s here with us, that’s gon [sic] guide us through the next few days, just told them .”

